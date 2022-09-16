NBA 2K23 Park Matchmaking Location Guide

Practice makes perfect and what better way to practice in NBA 2K23 than by taking part in matches with no consequences? A place where you let go of the fear of losing and experiment with your playstyle, trick, and much more.

In this guide, we will tell you about the park matchmaking location in NBA 2K23 and how you can get into the park.

What are park matches in NBA 2K23?

You are just starting your NBA career and you can’t just jump straight into a match against one of the top teams of the season. You will need to first practice against a smaller number of players, find your niche, and just have a bit of fun while messing around and trying new tricks.

Exactly for that reason, NBA 2K23 allows you to play against other people in multiplayer matches where you can go up against 2 or 3 people with a squad of your own and they call it Park Matches.

Park Matches are a fun way to hone your skills and get ready for bigger matches, but you might be wondering how you participate in a Park Match in NBA 2K23. This year NBA 2K has got a confusing mechanic about how you can get into a Park Match.

How to participate in a park match

To participate in a Park Match, you have to go to the theater which is to the west of Gatorade Gym. In front of the theater, there will be four posters with details about the currently going on Park Events that you can participate in.

Once you have decided which event you want to go to, go inside the theater and head to the auditorium or court that is currently hosting the event you have chosen.

Getting to the park is as simple as taking a walk around the neighborhood, literally. Just follow the steps below to enter the park.