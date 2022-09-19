Paint is an important part of the court, and it’s mostly shaded differently than the rest of the field. It is one of the areas that is the most sensitive to violations and needs to be played attentively. That is where a good “Paint Beast” playstyle player with the perfect build in NBA 2K23 comes in.
When played well in the paint area, a team is able to get the most chances to get successful shots and high scores. In this guide, we’ll be walking you through the defensive center that we like to call a Paint Beast, its attributes, and the important badges required.
NBA 2K23 Paint Beast Build
As mentioned above, while creating a team in NBA 2k23, players must make sure that they are positioning their players and assigning them the role that truly fits them the most. And building players solely for a defensive role can give you a knight that out-does everyone on the field.
Having a strong defensive center on the court ensures that there’s a presence on the court that will rebound both offensively and defensively and score when needed.
The team mostly relies on this position because it can control the game’s momentum and truly flip the tables when least expected. Therefore, it is on you how seriously you take this role and formulate a player, especially for it.
Below is the build that helps you produce a paint beast in NBA 2K23 who performs well in the sensitive area while also being an effective defensive center.
Body Settings
- Height: 7’3″
- Weight: 247lbs
- Wingspan: 8’1″
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 36
- Driving Dunk: 56
- Standing Dunk: 94
- Post Control: 77
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 40
- Three-Point Shot: –
- Free Throw: 65
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 65
- Ball Handle: 30
- Speed with Ball: –
Defense / Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 96
- Perimeter Defense: 47
- Steal: 50
- Block: 99
- Offensive Rebound: 90
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 53
- Acceleration: 40
- Strength: 75
- Vertical: 70
- Stamina: 96
Finishing Badges
- Aerial Wizard: Hall of Fame
- Dream Shake: Gold
- Drop Stepper: Silver
- Masher: Silver
- Post Spin Technician: Gold
- Acrobat: Silver
- Fast Twitch: Bronze
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Pro Touch: Hall of Fame
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold (Core Badge)
- Slithery: Sliver
- Rise Up: Core Badge
Shooting Badges
- Clutch Shooter: Bronze
- Comeback Kid: Bronze
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Slippery Off-Ball: Bronze
- Amped: Bronze
- Space Creator: Bronze (Core Badge)
- Agent 3: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Floor General: Bronze
- Needle Threader: Bronze
- Post Playmaker: Silver
- Special Delivery: Silver
- Vice Grip: Gold
- Ball Out: Bronze
- Unpluckable: Silver (Core Badge)
- Clamp Breaker: Bronze
Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Hall of Fame
- Chase Down Artist: Hall of Fame
- Brick Wall: Gold
- Anchor: Hall of Fame (Core Badge)
- Pogo Stick: Hall of Fame
- Post Lockdown: Hall of Fame
- Pick Dodger: Bronze
- Work Horse: Hall of Fame
- Challenger: Bronze
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Bronze
Takeovers
Primary Takeover: See the Future
Secondary Takeover: Stuff Blocks