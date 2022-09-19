Paint is an important part of the court, and it’s mostly shaded differently than the rest of the field. It is one of the areas that is the most sensitive to violations and needs to be played attentively. That is where a good “Paint Beast” playstyle player with the perfect build in NBA 2K23 comes in.

When played well in the paint area, a team is able to get the most chances to get successful shots and high scores. In this guide, we’ll be walking you through the defensive center that we like to call a Paint Beast, its attributes, and the important badges required.

NBA 2K23 Paint Beast Build

As mentioned above, while creating a team in NBA 2k23, players must make sure that they are positioning their players and assigning them the role that truly fits them the most. And building players solely for a defensive role can give you a knight that out-does everyone on the field.

Having a strong defensive center on the court ensures that there’s a presence on the court that will rebound both offensively and defensively and score when needed.

The team mostly relies on this position because it can control the game’s momentum and truly flip the tables when least expected. Therefore, it is on you how seriously you take this role and formulate a player, especially for it.

Below is the build that helps you produce a paint beast in NBA 2K23 who performs well in the sensitive area while also being an effective defensive center.

Body Settings

Height: 7’3″

Weight: 247lbs

Wingspan: 8’1″

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 36

Driving Dunk: 56

Standing Dunk: 94

Post Control: 77

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 40

Three-Point Shot: –

Free Throw: 65

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 65

Ball Handle: 30

Speed with Ball: –

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 96

Perimeter Defense: 47

Steal: 50

Block: 99

Offensive Rebound: 90

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 53

Acceleration: 40

Strength: 75

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 96

Finishing Badges

Aerial Wizard: Hall of Fame

Dream Shake: Gold

Drop Stepper: Silver

Masher: Silver

Post Spin Technician: Gold

Acrobat: Silver

Fast Twitch: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Pro Touch: Hall of Fame

Limitless Takeoff: Gold (Core Badge)

Slithery: Sliver

Rise Up: Core Badge

Shooting Badges

Clutch Shooter: Bronze

Comeback Kid: Bronze

Middy Magician: Bronze

Slippery Off-Ball: Bronze

Amped: Bronze

Space Creator: Bronze (Core Badge)

Agent 3: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Floor General: Bronze

Needle Threader: Bronze

Post Playmaker: Silver

Special Delivery: Silver

Vice Grip: Gold

Ball Out: Bronze

Unpluckable: Silver (Core Badge)

Clamp Breaker: Bronze

Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Hall of Fame

Chase Down Artist: Hall of Fame

Brick Wall: Gold

Anchor: Hall of Fame (Core Badge)

Pogo Stick: Hall of Fame

Post Lockdown: Hall of Fame

Pick Dodger: Bronze

Work Horse: Hall of Fame

Challenger: Bronze

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Bronze

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: See the Future

Secondary Takeover: Stuff Blocks