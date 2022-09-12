NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras Guide

MyNBA Eras allows you to play as some of the most decorated basketball players from their respective timelines in NBA 2K23. These players were responsible for redefining the professional league with their feats of strengths and achievements.

You have the option of stepping onto the court with Michael Jordon and witnessing his rise to legendary status or feel the tension as Magic Johnson dominated the courts.

MyNBA Eras is a sort of tribute to these players and their teams, dating back to the 80s. For the younger generation, this is an opportunity to catch those golden eras in NBA 2K23.

The four eras you can relive in NBA 2K23

MyNBA Eras features four different eras to relive and see for yourself how they helped shape the league.

The Magic vs. Bird era

The Magic vs. Bird era takes you back to the retro timeline of the 1980s where arguably two of the best teams collided with each other to see who gains the throne of supremacy.

In this era, you’ll see the rise of the young prospect, Michael Jordan, the banning of zone defense, the move of the San Diego Clippers to Los Angeles in 1984, and the Kansas City Kings moving to Sacramento in 1985.

Keeping the eighties view in perspective, the entire presentation is dedicated to that era as you’ll have a vintage look on your screen when playing the Magic vs. Bird era with different floors, retro jerseys and to top all of that, a nostalgic commentary team.

The Jordan era

Michael Jordan, one of the biggest names in NBA history, is one of those players who has made several accomplishments on the court in a short period of time.

A few of his historical achievements include him being a Rookie of the Year, Five-time NBA MVP, Six-time NBA champion, Six-time NBA Finals MVP, and a Ten-time All-NBA First Team.

Jordan was at the peak of his career during the 90s therefore, this era focuses on that run of his career.

When playing the Jordan era, you’ll see the Back to Basket declared illegal in 1999 while hand-checking is allowed in 1996 with zone defense being made legal in the year 2001.

With all of these new rules added to the decade, you’ll have new floors, the 90’s presentation, and updated jerseys.

The Kobe era

Michael Jordan isn’t the only NBA legend who has his own era in the game. The late great Kobe Bryant also has an entire era dedicated to him.

The Kobe era takes you to the early 2000s when social media was on its rise which put NBA on the mat by expanding the NBA league into six distinctive divisions.

Kobe’s era influenced the rules of the sport that are still present in the current era of basketball, making the Kobe era one of the most influential eras of all time.

When playing the Kobe era, you’ll see a drastic change in the visual presentation, with sharp HD video footage, a new commentary booth along with the newly introduced instant replay feature added in 2002, the first round of the playoffs in 2003, and the Sonics rebranded in the year 2008.

The modern era

Speaking of the modern Era, the entire era has been featured in the MyNBA Eras mode in NBA 2K23.

This era takes place from the late 2010s when the Nets were rebranded in 2012. We saw the introduction of a more manageable timeout system in 2017, the allowance of coaches to make challenge calls in 2019, and fixed scoring endings introduced by NBA All-Star.

During this era, you’ll see the rise of the modern players, a new commentary booth, new courts, the latest featured jerseys, and the entire modern setup of the NBA.