How To Use/Spend MVP Points In NBA 2K23

If you have started your MyCareer journey in NBA 2K23, you will have noticed something called MVP Points that returns with the new installment with a little twist.

MVP Points are basically another type of currency. They are the same as VC, the traditional currency of every NBA 2K game, in the sense that both currencies are tied to your MyCareer mode.

However, MVP Points are for a different purpose altogether. The following guide will explain further what MVP Points are and how you can spend them in NBA 2K23.

How to Use and Spend MVP Points in NBA 2K23

Unlike VC which can spend to upgrade your MyCareer abilities in the game, you cannot spend MVP Points because MVP Points work like a progress bar.

In NBA 2K22, you could unlock the Penthouse and the zipline with 1 million MVP Points. That has changed in NBA 2K23. You do not unlock anything like that, at least not yet.

The only thing you can unlock in NBA 2K23 with MVP Points is 5,000 VC and a bronze statue of your MyPlayer character in the City. That will require you to complete the MVP of the City quest in MyCareer and have 800,000 MVP Points.

That is the only use for MVP Points right now in NBA 2K23. It can be safely presumed that you will have more opportunities to spend MVP Points once the game receives a few seasonal updates.

NBA 2K23 was just recently released and there are still some updates lined up in the pipelines for the MyCareer mode. Hence, keep collecting MVP Points in the meanwhile.