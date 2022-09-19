How To Unlock Leadership Skills (Second Skill Slot) In NBA 2K23

Leadership Skills allow you to boost your teammates for a short while in NBA 2K23. You will also need to unlock Leadership Skills to complete the Control The Narrative quest in the game.

Some players might find the quest confusing because their Leadership Points will not register to unlock their second skill slot.

The following guide will explain how to address that problem to unlock Leadership Skills in NBA 2K23.

How to unlock the second skill slot in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

You will need 30 skill points to unlock the second skill slot for Leadership Skills. If you are short on skill points, note that you will have to complete around 10 matches/games to earn around 30 skill points.

That sounds pretty straightforward. However, for some players, there appears to be a bug where NBA 2K23 will not count your skill points. So, you might not be getting any skill points after completing a match.

It remains unknown why and how this bug is happening. You are highly advised to keep an eye on your skill points because there is no point wasting precious time on completing 10 matches when you are not even getting their rewards.

If you notice that your matches are not giving you skill points, immediately content 2K Sports’ support team. NBA 2K23 was just recently released and there are bound to be a few glitches and bugs that the developer would want to iron out in upcoming patches.

Can I pick both Leadership Skills?

NBA 2K23 will force you to pick one of two available Leadership Skills during every College flashback. The skill you choose will be available for use in your future games. The skill you abandon or do not choose will be gone forever.

There is no way for you to go back and change your choices or unlock all of the Leadership Skills in MyCareer that you previously ignored. Hence, choose wisely.