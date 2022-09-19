There is no fun in playing a game like basketball with simple actions and not adding your signature touch to it or showoff a little when you are playing in front of hundreds of people. To help you show off and also put that show off to good use, we will tell you how to make flashy passes in NBA 2K23.

How to make a flashy pass in NBA 2K23

Basketball is much more than a physical game. It involves thinking and planning ahead of time, assessing the whole situation on the court, and making split-second decisions that could make or break the game.

You have to be subtle and quick with planning and execution so that the other team cannot catch wind of what is going on in your mind or else they will counter whatever you are thinking.

Passing is one of the most crucial and risky skills in basketball. If you don’t time it right, you are risking losing control of the ball.

So you have to be very careful when you are passing the ball to your teammate.

What helps during a pass is to trick the enemy into thinking about one thing but doing the exact opposite to throw off the whole balance of the opponents. Flashy passes are something that helps a lot in this regard.

A flashy pass can take a bit of skill to perfect but if you put your mind to it, you can do anything you want. Before you can start making Flashy Passes you have to do some prerequisites.

By default, passing is set to Normal in the controller settings and if you want to make Flashy Passes, first you will have to go to Settings>Controller Settings>Passing: Flashy.

With that out of the way, now what you have to do on the court to make flashy passes is simply press your pass button. This is R1 for PlayStation and RB for Xbox, and just point to the player you want to pass to with your analog stick.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to mess with your default passing and still leave the option for normal passing, you can leave the Passing Option in the Controller setting to Normal. Now if you want to make a Flashy Pass, double tap Circle and point to the player you want to pass the ball to (B for Xbox).