How To Get The Dr. Disrespect Skin In NBA 2K23

Herschel “Guy” Beahm, better known as Dr. Disrespect, is one of the most famous streamers around right now.

While he often refers to himself as the two-time champion for winning a couple of blockbuster game tournaments back in the 90s, what many fans might not know is that Guy also played NCAA Division II basketball at the California State Polytechnic University in 2005.

His college sports endeavors are why Dr. Disrespect has stepped foot in NBA 2K23 as a little treat for fans and streamers alike.

The following guide will tell you how to get and customize the Dr. Disrespect skin in NBA 2K23.

How to unlock Dr. Disrespect cosmetics in NBA 2K23

Dr. Disrespect has three different cosmetics that you must unlock to complete his skin in the game. Each cosmetic is locked behind a specific level requirement that can be met by simply playing the MyCareer mode.

Black Steel Mullet and Headphones: Reach level 8

Reach level 8 Prototype Glasses: Reach level 20

Reach level 20 Red Tactical Showtime Vest: Reach level 32

Reach level 32 Ethiopian Caterpillar Mustache: You get them for free from the MyPlayer character creator.

Once you have unlocked the first three cosmetics, you can head into the MyCareer mode to further edit your Dr. Disrespect avatar. You will get the mustache cosmetic from there to complete your Dr. Disrespect skin.

From there on, you can continue to build the character as you see fit. Note that Dr. Disprect stands at 6’8″ which you can take advantage of on the court by blocking shooters or dunking on your opponents.

A good Power Forward build will work well for the two-time champion, but you can also experiment by going with other MyPlayer builds.