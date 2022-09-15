It is just not the veterans and professionals from the best teams who you will be drafting in NBA 2K23. You will also have to look into the rookies to draft and train the most skilled of them.

Just like every annual NBA 2K release, you must be wondering about the rookie ratings of NBA 2K23. The following guide will make that search easy by pointing out the highest-rated rookies you can draft in the game.

Best rookie to draft in NBA 2K23

Orlando Magic used its first pick to draft Paolo Banchero. It seems like NBA 2K23 shares the same view since Paolo is currently the highest-rated rookie in the game with an overall rating of 78.

That has him tied with Jabari Smith Jr. who has the same overall rating in NBA 2K23. You cannot go wrong with either of them when drafting your picks.

Who are the highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K23?

Chet Holmgren

Following Paolo and Jabari is Chet Holmgren from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has an overall rating of 77 in the game and had the second position on the overall pick list of NBA 2022.

Keegan Murray

With an overall rating of 76, Keegan Murray is with the Kings. He plays either Small Forward or Power Forward for his team and was 4th best overall pick in NBA 2022 draft.

Jaden Ivey

Having the same rating as Keegan Murray, he’s the 5th-best overall rookie of NBA 2K23. Appointed as Pont Guard or Shooting Guard by the Pistons, he was the 5th overall pick in NBA 2022 draft.

Johnny Davis

With a decrease of two points from Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis has an overall rating of 74 and plays the Shooting Guard position for the Wizards.

Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin has an overall rating of 73 and is held by Pacers at Shooting Guard or Small Forward. He was the sixth on the overall pick list in 2022 by NBA.

Jeremy Sochan

Held by the Spurs at the Power Forward position, he is next on the list here in NBA 2k23. He was the 9th on overall pick of NBA 2022 and boasts an overall rating of 73 in the game.

Jalen Duren

This 18-year-old young American Player was the 13th overall pick in the NBA 2022 draft and plays as Power Forward or center for the Pistons in NBA 2K23. He has an overall rating of 73.

Ochai Agbaji

Playing for the Jazz at the Shooting Guard position, here’s the 10 overall best pick drafted in NBA 2K23. He was 14th on the overall pick list of the NBA 2022 draft and has been given 73 overall rating in the game.