NBA 2K23 Best Playbooks To Master

One thing that massively aids in strategizing and planning for a match is acquiring a playbook and following the precious schemes in them. This NBA 2k23 guide will go over the top 5 best playbooks and how players can obtain them.

Play Books are essentially sports book that involves a compilation of various strategies, game lessons, schemes, tricks, positioning, and tips that help a team perform better.

Like they do in real life, playbooks in the NBA 2K series also turn out to be great when you progress in the game and are met with challenges that may get hard to tackle without help.

How to acquire a playbook

In order for players to acquire a playbook in NBA 2k23, you will first have to make your way to the Auction House, which in case, if you haven’t unlocked it, needs to be accessed by collecting 30 ‘Unlock Auction House‘ cards.

Once that is done, you can now make your way to the Auction House, and there you can search for playbooks under the franchise option on the Auction Page.

Select the playbook you like and use your MT coins to obtain it. With the playbook acquired, you are ready to practice it on the field.

NBA 2K23 best playbooks

Now that you know how to get a playbook, below are our top 5 picks for NBA 2k23 Best Playbooks.

1996 Chicago Bulls Playbook

First on the list is nonother than the legendary 1996 Chicago Bulls Playbook. This book has strategies, tips, and tricks that, when followed correctly let players mimic the play of the original 1996 Chicago Bulls. What else can one wish for?

If you’re specifically into playing with post plays or wide winger plays, this playbook has got your back on that.

In addition, this book sheds light specifically on the isolation plays that you can properly follow and execute by having elite one-on-one players on your team.

If it can’t get any better, this playbook also lets you spread the defense and can teach your player to perform one-on-one duels in a way where they are guaranteed a win.

With some existing good dribbling and shooting techniques, players will be able to adapt to the playstyle of the 1996 Chicago Bulls and bring it to the court to take the win home.

2003 Dallas Mavericks Playbook

Second, on the list is yet another legendary playbook. 2003 Dallas Mavericks is an absolute need for players who love themselves having a balanced and well-oriented team like the OG 2003 Dallas Mavericks.

This book helps players have the liberty of creating their own builds and then meshing them with the schemes of the book to achieve beneficial results on the field.

You’ll find a total of 41 versatile plays in this playbook as you play the book, and it’s worth every penny of yours. Admittedly, it is on the pricer side, but the investment is worth it.

2013 Vintage Miami Heat

Third on the list is one of our favorites, the 2013 Vintage Miami Heat playbook. This book is packed with a total of 45 plays with special guidance on areas like three-pointers, pick-and-roll, and isolation.

To emphasize how sick this playbook is, Erik Spoelstra actually used this playbook on his team to win their second championship with some of the most famous players on the team being LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Some of the notable plays the book includes are; Punch 5 flare, Quick 32 box flare, Quick 4 Horns Flare, and Fist 81 out. We’d say this playbook is definitely worth the investment.

Golden State Warriors Playbook

You might want to consider investing in the Golden State Warriors Playbook if you’re not a fan of the old-school playstyle. This belongs to the recent current era of the NBA, and it has a considerable amount of plays packed in it.

With 47 plays all listed for you to go through, this book also offers significant guidance for Point Guard players to score 3-pointers, and if you’re all about that play, you’re in for a treat.

If you’re a big Stephen Curry fan and similar players for their playstyle, this book is exactly something you need as it was built around to serve such players.

However, in case if you don’t have such players on your team, this book might not be the one for you, and you may want to go through several other options that will cater to your need.

2022-23 Orlando Magic

This is one of the most underrated books in NBA 2k23, and we consider it a gem, especially for those who dominantly have big guys in their team.

Although the book is categorized under bronze, it doesn’t matter since it serves beneficial schemes for big-dominant players with high screening attributes.

This playbook has a total of 35 plays for players to go through, and in order to execute them well, you must make sure that your forwards have high three-point shooting ratings.

Some of the notable plays from this book are Quick Point 2, PUNCH 21 Delay, PUNCH Loop 25, and PUNCH 5 flare rip.

Although this book is not the most versatile, it does serve a purpose to those who have a specific playstyle and are struggling to find a playbook that will aid them in scheming and strategizing.