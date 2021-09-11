NBA 2K22 VC Farming Tips

In NBA 2K22, VC is the essential currency everyone wants to get their hands on. In this guide, we will tell you about some of the easiest and fastest ways of farming and earning VC in NBA 2K22, so that you can collect a whole bunch of it quickly.

NBA 2K22 VC Farming

VC in NBA 2k22 is used for a variety of things ranging from building up your My Player to buying card packs for My Team (30 of which are needed to unlock the auction house).

While you can always purchase VC with actual money, there are some farming techniques you can use to grind out the VC efficiently. Let’s take a look at the best way to farm VC in NBA 2k22 below.

Best way to Farm VC

Simply start a new game and go to My Career. Here you can see that you have about 10 slots to save in.

Now what you have to do here is create a build or you can even use the build you already have. The only thing you need to be sure of is the build you are using is always going to be a fresh player.

Once done with that, the next thing you have to do is load into the city and dismiss the message you see on the screen.

After that move to the guy sitting there named Ricky. Talk with this guy and once you are done talking to him you will get the 250 VC.

Once you see the 250 VC added what you have to do is simply quit back to the My Career.

Again, here select the next free slot to choose the build and repeat that process of talking to Ricky and you will get another 250 VC.

Just repeat this process till all the slots are filled and you will make around 2500 VC within few minutes. This is the easiest and fastest way of earning VC in NBA 2K22.

Blacktop

Another method of earning VC pretty quickly is playing the Blacktop matches. You have to do something here as well. The first thing you need to do is from the dashboard select the features tab.

In features, you will see the option of CPU / USER SLIDERS right next to the SETTINGS.

Select the CPU / USER SLIDERS option and make sure that 3PT Success is set to 100. After that go to setting and make sure that game speed is also set on 100.

Once done select the Blacktop and here you can select 1V1 against anybody, but it has to be 21 point games. But this will be pretty fast once you have the ball you just have to shoot it to save time.

You don’t have to play defensive at all. Just score the 21 points quickly and you will earn 200 VC. You can earn as much VC as you want with this method.