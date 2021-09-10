NBA 2K22 Dribbling Moves Guide

With every new iteration of NBA 2K, the core gameplay moves go through a number of changes. NBA 2K22 is no different in this regard and the dribbling moves have been updated a bit. In this NBA 2K22 guide, we will go through all the dribbling moves to help you master them all.

NBA 2K22 Dribbling Moves

NBA 2K22 comes with a lot of new moves this year. Players will have to adapt to these moves into their gameplay quickly to gain the upper hand in the matches to come.

The most important of these are dribbling moves, which have received an upgrade in this version. In this guide, we will be covering all the dribbling moves along with the controls so you can get familiar with them quickly in NBA 2K22.

Before we get into 2K22’s dribbling moves, we need to go over dribbling controls and jargon to familiarize you with ball control.

Controls

Signature Size-up: For a standing dribble move and hold RS stick up from a stand dribble.

When dribbling with right hand simply Move and Hold RS towards the right. Crossover: Move RS up left and then release it quickly when dribbling with your right hand.

Move and hold the RS towards up left when dribbling with your right hand. Between Legs Cross: When dribbling with your right hand simply move RS left and then release quickly.

When dribbling with your right hand just move and hold the RS towards the left. Behind the Back: When dribbling with the right hand you have to move RS down left and release it quickly.

For this, you have to move and hold RS down left when dribbling with the right hand. Stepback: For this simply move RS down and then release it quickly.

Press R2 and move RS down and then release it quickly. Spin: When dribbling with the right hand rotate the RS clockwise and release it quickly.

When you are driving for a quick change of speed just hit L2 once. Hold Off Defenders: Just Hold L2 to perform this dribbling.

Dribbling Moves

Dribbling moves are a set of animations that you have in 2K22. It allows players to have unique aminations of fun or useful nature.

What you need to do is go to Edit Player and select the Signature option from the list below. Here you will see many types of animations and moves.

Here you will find different signatures and for the dribbling animation, you can select Signature: Ball Handing and then select what you like.

The available moves are:

Dribble Style: Quick – Magic Johnson

Quick – Magic Johnson Moving Crossovers: Pro 8 – Pro 2

Pro 8 – Pro 2 Moving Behind the Backs: Pro 3 – Pro 5

Pro 3 – Pro 5 Moving Spin: Basic 1 – Pro 4

Basic 1 – Pro 4 Moving Hesitations: Pro 3 – Pro 5

Pro 3 – Pro 5 Sig Size-Up: Irving – C. Paul – T. Hardaway

Irving – C. Paul – T. Hardaway Park Size-Up: Park 13 – Park 5 – Park 11

Park 13 – Park 5 – Park 11 Basic Size-Up Packages: Pro 6 – Pro 5

Pro 6 – Pro 5 Size-Up Escape Packages: Pro 2 – Pro 4

Pro 2 – Pro 4 Triple Threat Styles: Normal 2 – WNBA 4 – Normal 1

For all the animations, there are more than two options and we recommend you try them all one by one and find the one that best suits you.

There will be some moves that will have a major impact on games like Moving Crossover Pro 2 or Moving Spin Basic 1.

On the other hand, there are also some animations that don’t have a major impact on the game and it all depends on preference.

Do keep in mind though that having good dribbling animations will not have a huge impact on the game and there might not be a noticeable game improvement.

It of course depends on using these dribble moves combinations to your advantage, but all in all on how much effort and work you put in the game.