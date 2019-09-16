NBA 2K20 Neighborhood Guide – New NBA Features and Unlocks

You will experience a few changes in NBA 2K20’s Neighborhood such as Footlocker being replaced by 2K Shoes. Here is a Neighborhood Guide for this year’s NBA 2K20.

NBA 2K20 Neighborhood

It is to be noted that you’ll only be able to access the Neighborhood once you’ve completed the Prelude and signed up for an NBA team.

MyCourt

Go ahead and shoot some hoops over here in MyCourt, you can also watch NBA 2KTV near the couches.

You can also change how this place looks like by going to the Nav screen right under customize your MyPlayer. Once here, select MyCourt and from here you can apply murals to the court, change the color of your ball, and change the backboards.

Leveling up your character will unlock more things for MyCourt such as an arcade game. Here, you can also hang out with your friends who play NBA 2K20.

NBA Store

You can reach here after heading along the street at your left if you’re facing away from MyCourt. Here, you can buy all sorts of apparel for your player.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Leveling up will unlock more items to buy from the NBA Store. Here’s a list of things that you can buy at the NBA Store:

Pants and Shorts

Jerseys

Watches

Mitchell & Ness Gear

Special Gear, which includes weekly items.

Hats

Shirts and Hoodies

Doc’s Barber Shop

You will find this near the NBA Store, at Doc’s you can get your player’s hair cut, dyed and generally however you want it to look like. Though to get your player’s hair dyed, you will have to level up first.

The Paint

You will find the Paint besides the barbershop. From here you can get your player all sorts of tattoos. Leveling up will unlock more areas of your player’s body for tattoos.

Wheels

You will find Wheels besides The Paint, from here you can avail all sorts of transportation methods. Leveling up or improving your Rep Level will allow you to unlock and purchase more transportation methods at wheels.

Swag’s

If the NBA Store wasn’t enough for you, here’s another store for you to buy your player’s clothes. Although at Swag’s, you will see a more diverse attire for your player.

You will find Swag’s located down the street from Alley-Oops. Leveling up will unlock jewelry and eye-wear. Here’s a list of things that you can buy at Swag’s:

Shirts

Premium Clothes

Glasses

Special Items

Equipment: Football, Megaphone

Accessories

Hoodies and Outerwear

Pro-Am/The Rec

Hats

Pants and Shorts

Jewelry

MyTeam

You will find this building besides Swag’s. In here you can access the MyTeam Mode right away instead of having to navigate to the main menu.

Head to the top of the building to view a billboard that shows you the currently featured card packs.

2K Shoes

If you head to the end of the same street you will see 2K Shoes. From here, you can buy shoes for your player. Here’s a list of shoes you can buy from here:

Converse

Jordan

Air Jordan

Reebok Classic

Under Armour

Adidas

Nike

Randoms: Boots and Low Tops

Pro-Am Team Arena

Head down the road that’s on the right of 2K Shoes to reach this arena. Here you can be a part of the NBA 2K20 Pro-Am league or just create one of your own.

Boost Stand

You will find this at the right of the Pro-Am Team Arena. You can get some temporary boosts from over here, the boosts will ‘boost’ your player’s abilities for a specified amount of games.

The Cages

You will find this area right beside the Boost Stand. From here you can challenge other squads for matches. The place also has courts with trampolines for higher jumps.

Ante Up

You will find this place next to The Cages. Here you can bet against players in basketball games and trivia challenges.

Daily Spin

You will find a room between the Cages and Ante Up. As the name suggests, here you can spin a wheel that randomly rewards you with the game’s goodies.

You can also have a go at Daily Pick ‘Em. The game rewards you with 10 VC if you choose winners of the real world NBA games. The quiz also features a double or nothing option to win more VC.

Billboards

You can view billboards to know what events are happening in NBA 2K20 for that week. Events can also award you with bonuses and goodies if you attend and compete in them.

There are specific event days in NBA2K20 that feature games and awards for a limited time. Here are a few NBA 2K20 events:

Short Shorts

Ruffles Ridge: Tournament of Champions

Trivia

The Rec

This is located near the Ante Up building. If you’re in the mood to play online with other MyPlayers, this is your place.

Gatorade Training Facility

Besides The Rec, you will see the “G Training Facility”. Well, it’s a gym so that your MyPlayer can train.

Although if you’re not the workout guy, go to the Gatorade Fuel Bar and get some consumables that will give your player more turbo. Completing exercises helps you raise your level caps, here’s a list of exercises that you can do here:

Clean Weight

Squats

Gatorade Reaction

Ladders

Dumbbell

Bench Press

Medicine Ball

Sprint

Treadmill

Leg Press

Battle Ropes

Box Jump

Clean Weight

Agility Hurdles

Team Practice Facility

You will find this on the corner of the street if you head right to go back to MyCourt. Here, you can go through certain drills for basketball to improve your player’s badges and get increased stat caps.

VC Sports Management

Head to this place to sign endorsement deals, or get endorsement cheques, or to talk to your agent. You will find this building closed for most of the time, though you will get prompted whenever you’re needed to visit here.

Courts

You will come across numerous courts in the middle of the Neighborhood. You can play on these courts as well.

The Statue and NBA2K19 Wall of Fame

You will see a statue near your MyCourt which commemorates twenty years of 2K. Behind the statue, you will also see the NBA2K19 Wall of Fame. Therefore, if you’re one of those old NBA fans who’ve also played NBA2K19, go ahead and get nostalgic.

Seasons

Seasons are being introduced in the game, so the Neighborhood’s outlook may depend on the playing season.

Day/Night Cycle

A day/night cycle has been introduced in the NBA 2K20 Neighborhood.