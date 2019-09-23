NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator Guide – Jumpshot Techniques, Custom Jumpshots

NBA 2K20’s Jumpshot Creator allows you to find the jumpshot that’s the best fit for you. You can combine over 300 different basic jumpshot animations with those of the renowned players to test out different techniques. This guide covers all you need to know to find out the best technique for you.

NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator

In order to unlock this mode, do about 10 Training Drills in the Neighborhood Team Practice. Start doing Training Drills inside of the facility.

After no more than ten drills, you will have access to the Jumpshot Creator Menu via the MyPlayer Appearance Menu.

From here on, you can find your best Jumpshot fit through a series of trial and error. We’ve listed some Premade Jumpshots that you may find interesting if you’re new to this.

Isaiah Canaan Jumpshot

This is the one for players who have quick reflexes and can keep up with the frantic pace of the game when doing a jumpshot. If you can master timing your shots, you’ll be winning in no time.

Kevin Love Jumpshot

This shot is for new players who want assurance that they’ll land in the greenzone. It’s reliable for all different sorts of playstyles.

Steph Curry Jumpshot

Steph Curry puts the jump in jumpshot. He can go higher than any other player in the NBA and while he’s not the best in terms of speed, you can use this jumpshot effectively during defense plays.

There are many different basic jumpshots you can practice with. Once you get the hang of them, you can mix and match to make your own custom jumpshots.

Custom Jumpshots

We should start off easy so let’s take the example of the Stephen Curry Jumpshot and customize it so that it’s much faster by combining it with Harrison Barnes’s prowess. Set it like so:

Base Jump Shot 35

Release 1 Harrison Barnes

Release 2 Stephen Curry

Basically the shot will have Barne’s jump with Curry’s wrist action. If you want it even faster then you can set the base to be 22.

After you’ve gotten the hang of timing your shots and getting into the green zone more accurately, try speeding up. Get Quick Draw and try a faster combination like this one:

Base Jump Shot 38

Release 1 Rudy Gay

Release 2 LaMarcus Aldridge

This almost guarantees to land in the green zone every time if you have well enough reflexes and have practiced enough then one proves to be reliable.

Ultimately, the best jumpshot is the one you feel the most comfortable with. Just keep practicing different combinations and you’ll find your best fit.