Locker Codes can be a good addition for those players who do not really want to grind the game and are looking to just have fun while playing. Our NBA 2K19 Locker Codes Guide will tell you how to redeem the code and give you some of the codes that can be fun to use.

NBA 2K19 Locker Codes

Redeeming a Locker Code in 2K19 is not that hard. All that you need to do, once you have found a Locker Code, is to head to the Main Menu, then over to My Team and then scroll over to the Settings page

Once you are on the settings page, there will be an option titled Locker Codes. It should be obvious to you what you need to do by now.

Simply click on the Locker Codes page and then ender the Locker Code that you want to redeem. Remember that you need to include the hyphens that are a part of the code or else your code will not work.

As you know if you have played previous iterations of the game, the Locker Codes that are revealed are always limited and timed. However, there is a code this year that will allow you to have a chance at a single prize ball drop.

The code offers a one in ten chance that you will be getting the featured card. What is great about this code is the fact that it does not have a time limit and you will be able to redeem the code whenever you want to.

Prize Ball Locker Code : GETIT-DUWW7-AN5F3-FPEZB-9VMWC

: GETIT-DUWW7-AN5F3-FPEZB-9VMWC Diamond Gold Shoes Unlock (Expires 5-10-2018) : SHOES-W3P47-C54HW-5XRVE-MQB8J

: SHOES-W3P47-C54HW-5XRVE-MQB8J MyTeam Consumable Pack : TRIPL-N6MK2-N6QQC-NTVX2-P3THD

: TRIPL-N6MK2-N6QQC-NTVX2-P3THD MyTeam Coach Pack : COACH-JA2VL-2WKLD-AYAUE-Y4W3V

: COACH-JA2VL-2WKLD-AYAUE-Y4W3V MyTeam Reward Token Pack : TOKEN-Z32HC-NFFWB-TRTJ4-T6N9G

: TOKEN-Z32HC-NFFWB-TRTJ4-T6N9G Hornets Heat Check Pack Unlock: HCLC1-VWSRX-M8KS6-7AWEN-XJ9NJ

How to Find More Locker Codes

It is possible to eventually get your hands on Locker Codes when they are released. You just need to be vigilant and not give up.

The official twitter handle of NBA 2K19 My Team gives out many Locker Codes that can be redeemed by players if they are fast enough.

You can also occasionally get Locker Codes from various different websites that are offering them as part of a promotion. Be a follower of some of the game’s content creators to get your hands on them too.

Lastly, you can purchase them at a discounted rate from a website such as Amazon.

Available Locker Codes

We have given below some Locker Codes that are still valid. But they are useable until up to 20 July; some expire before.

PRIME-3-LBJ-HTB-G5PY6 (Expires 5 July 2020 @ 1am ET) – Chance at a PRIME 3 Series Pack

PRIME-3-LBJ-STG-VTTRG (Expires 6 July 2020 @ 12am ET) – Chance at a PRIME 3 Series Pack

PRIME-3-LBJ-JayCanada-ZJLM9 (Expires 6 July 2020 @ 12am ET) – Chance at a PRIME 3 Series Pack

PRIME-LBJ (Expires 10 July 2020) – Chance at Prime Series Pack

@NBA2K_MYTEAM-1M-THANK-YOU (Expires 13 July 2020) – Duo Super, Next, Showtime or Takeover pack

PLAYERS-CLUB-SMITH-KM6C4 (Expires 13 July 2020) – Chance at Galaxy Opal Kenny Smith

BEST-OF-MYTEAM-PROMO-PACKS (Expires 14 July 2020) – Best of MyTeam Promo Pack

NEW-THROWBACK-MOMENTS (Expires 15 July 2020) – Chance at Campus Legends Deluxe Pack, Leap Year Deluxe Pack or 15 Tokens

PLAYERS-CLUB-PASCHALL-7JVT5 (Expires 19 July 2020) – Chance at Galaxy Opal Eric Paschall

PLAYERS-CLUB-ROBY-NMFV6 (Expires 19 July 2020) – Chance at Pink Diamond Isaiah Roby

PLAYERS-CLUB-LEONARD-36TBP (Expires 19 July 2020) – Chance at Galaxy Opal Meyers Leonard

PLAYERS-CLUB-MURRAY-HWMDX (Expires 20 July 2020) – Guaranteed Jamal Murray Players Club Card

PLAYERS-CLUB-BOL-A46R6 (Expires 20 July 2020) – Guaranteed Bol Players Club card

PLAYERS-CLUB-WRIGHT-FOREMAN-KJE (Expires 20 July 2020) – Chance at Diamond Justin Wright-Foreman

PLAYERS-CLUB-FALL-XP3AN (Expires 20 July 2020) – Chance at Galaxy Opal Tacko Fall

PLAYERS-CLUB-WASHINGTON-M2VV9 (Expires 20 July 2020) – Chance at Galaxy Opal PJ Washington

PLAYERS-CLUB-TATUM-DUCP2 (Expires 20 July 2020) – Chance at Galaxy Opal, PD, PD 2, Diamond, or Amy Jason Tatum