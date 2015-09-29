NBA 2K16 MyTeam Guide – Tips, Domination, Challenges, Buying First Diamond

NBA 2K16 MyTeam Guide to help you obtain the best players, domination tips, and how to save more MT to buy your most desired players.

NBA 2K16 MyTeam

MyTeam in NBA 2K16 lets you create the team comprising of your most desired players.

In this guide, I’ve covered everything that you need to know about saving MT, completing domination, tackling challenges, buying your first diamond player, and how to carry your team forward.

Starting MyTeam

After firing up the game mode, the first thing you’ll be required to do is to open up your starter pack. There are a couple of things that I recommend for starting things out:

Pelicans

Raptors

Hawks

Kings

Spurs

T-Wolves

You will also acquire an Injury Card which you need to sell for probably 1.0k – 1.5k.

Once you are done with all initial steps, you need to focus your attention to things like challenges and domination.

A huge tip that I have for you is never to buy a player before finishing domination – you may end up getting your desired players as rewards. In addition to players, domination will also provide you with badges and contracts to help you build your team.

It’s also recommended that you keep all your cards, but contracts. You need to sell contracts for something like 500 MT and use it to buy contracts.

Domination – Getting Started

Domination by no means is an easy feat, but you need to feed your best player and rely on post fade-away shot.

On the defense side, you need to run 2-3 zones and also try to force turnovers. The entire strategy will eventually translate into more rebounds and giving you ample time to score some more.

You need to play a total of 5-10 games and obtain a handful of players to complete a few challenges. Furthermore, you should also have about 10k – 15k with which you should buy Carmelo Anthony.

In case you are not comfortable with Anthony, you can also go with LaMarcus Aldrige, Onyx Carlos Boozer, or Dirk Nowitzki.

Another thing to keep in mind before finishing domination is to complete the following challenges:

Second Round Steals

EuroLeague MT Challenge

Hawks Pickup

Warriors Pickup

Teammates: Jason Kidd

All-time North Carolina

All-time Arizona

When they Played

All-time Kentucky

Straight outta Highschool

Buying your First Diamond

Once you are done with domination and challenges listed above, you should be able to buy your first Diamond Player who is Kevin Durant.

Do note that in order to get him, you need to complete NBA’s greatest collection and have around 100k. For your convenience, I’ve listed all players that you need to obtain:

Michael Carter-Williams

Larry Sanders

Derrick Rose

LeBron James

Rajon Rondo

Chris Paul

Zach Randolph

Al Horford

Dwayne Wade

Al Jefferson

Derrick Favors

DeMarcus Cousins

Carmelo Anthony

Kobe Bryant

Victor Olapido

Dirk Nowitzki

Deron Williams

Ty Lawson

Paul George

Jrue Holiday

Andre Drummond

DeMar DeRozan

Dwight Howard

Tony Parker

Eric Bledsoe

Kevin Durant

Ricky Rubio

Damian Lillard

Stephen Curry

John Wall

Moving Things Forward

Now that you are good on MT, silver players, and gold players; you should seriously consider expanding your team.

To begin, you need to complete the Dominique Wilkins Challenge which will require you to have 6 Hawk players on your team – simply beat the Caves and you should have them.

Next up you need to complete Southpaws Challenge which will net you Lenny Wilkens. Once done with Southpaws Challenge, you need to win 5 games in a row and complete Tough Break! challenge and acquire George Mikan.

Finally, you need to complete KD Returns! challenge by having 5 players from the Thunder on your team.

By now, you should 4 out of 5 Sapphire Players which you can change by either completing the collection for sapphire rewards or complete sapphire challenge.

Once you have acquired 5 Sapphire Players, you should be able to complete the challenge which will net you Ming Yao. After it, it solely depends upon you where you wish to carry your team.

This is everything we have on NBA 2K16 MyTeam. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!