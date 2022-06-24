Naraka: Bladepoint has several in-game currencies: Tae, Gold, and Spectral Silk. You can use the in-game currencies to buy different cosmetics, skins, or accessories for your character and weapons.

Not all cosmetics can be bought with one currency though, as different items are purchased with different currencies. Taes are mostly used to buy blue-tier accessories/cosmetics while Gold is used to buy rare items.

In this guide, we will go over everything about the Spectral Silk currency which is mainly used to buy cosmetics for your weapons and character. Not to forget that there are some cosmetics in Naraka: Bladepoint that can only be bought with Spectral Silk, making it pretty valuable.

How To Get Spectral Silk In Naraka: Bladepoint

There are a few different ways you can obtain Spectral Silk in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Battle Pass

One way you can obtain Spectral Silk easily is by progressing through the Battle Pass. There are two versions of the Battle Pass in the game; the free version and the paid/extended version.

You can get a few Spectral Silks from the free version of the Battle Pass at specific tiers, but you can get a lot more through the paid version.

The free version of the Battle Pass ends at tier 100, but the extended one goes up to 105 tiers. On top of that, the extended version of the Battle Pass also rewards you with 200x Spectral Silk on each tier after tier 100, making it a total of 1,000x extra Spectral Silk.

Phantom Thread Bags

Phantom Thread Bags can be purchased from the Store. This is currently perhaps the fastest way of getting Spectral Silk in the game.

You can buy up to 99x Phantom Thread Bags from the Shop at the moment. You can then later sell your Phantom Thread Bags for 100x Spectral Silk each.

Each of these Bags costs around 2x Martial Coins though, but you can earn Martial Coins from playing the Survival Game Mode.