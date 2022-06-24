Naraka: Bladepoint Immortal Treasure Guide

Naraka: Bladepoint has a ton of microtransactions but which are mostly cosmetic. There are no pay-to-win weapons or characters for you to spend your hard-earned money on.

Since there are microtransactions, there are naturally loot boxes for you to purchase. Naraka: Bladepoint, however, has two kinds of loot boxes: Immortal Treasure Chests and Cavalry Treasure Chests.

The only difference between them is that Immortal Treasure Chests guarantee an epic or better cosmetic item on every 10th Immortal Treasure Chest you open.

Cavalry Treasure Chests on the other hand guarantee a legendary cosmetic item on every 100th attempt. You can still get a legendary loot from an Immortal Treasure Chest but the probability is fairly low.

The following guide will tell you how to get Immortal Treasure Chests in Naraka: Bladepoint.

How To Get Immortal Treasure Chests In Naraka: Bladepoint

There are several ways through which you can get Immortal Treasure Chests for free in the game. They all require you to invest a lot of gameplay hours and hence, the quickest way is to just purchase them from the shop with real-world money.

If you are just looking for freebies, here is how you can get Immortal Treasures Chests for free in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Spend Tae

Tae is one of the many currencies in the game that can be earned by doing Daily Quests and Daily Challenges. Leveling up your battle pass will also get you Tae as a reward once you hit their respective tiers.

The best way to get Tae though is to level up your weapons’ proficiencies. Every time you upgrade your weapon, you will receive Tae as a reward. When you max out a weapon’s proficiency, you will receive 7,800 Tae in total. Furthermore, you can get 3x Immortal Treasure Chests for free when you hit levels 5, 15, and 20 on every weapon.

You need 4,000x Tae to purchase 1x Immortal Treasure Chest.

Complete Daily Challenges

You can get Immortal Treasure Chests while farming Tae. That, however, depends on the Daily Challenge. Not every Daily Challenge will reward you with a chest.

Max Out Your Battle Pass

Even if you are sticking with the free version of the battle pass, there are several tiers that reward you with free Immortal Treasure Chests. Hence, make sure to max out your battle pass.