If you’re one of the many players that have been experiencing painful stutters while playing Naraka: Bladepoint or if you’re part of the unlucky bunch whose game freezes or crashes at startup, there’s no need to worry as we’ve prepared this guide for you where we’ll be showing you exactly what you need to do if Naraka: Bladepoint is freezing, stuttering or crashing at startup.

Naraka: Bladepoint Freezing, Crash at Startup and Stuttering Fix

Before we dive into the freezing, stuttering and crashing fixes for Nakara: Bladepoint, let’s take a look at the system requirements for the game to see how your PC compares.

If your PC falls short of the recommended requirements, you’ll have to tweak the in-game settings to make Naraka: Bladepoint run properly. If your PC meets the above system requirements, but Naraka: Bladepoint still keeps freezing or stuttering while you’re playing it, or if the game simply crashes at startup, the fixes we’ve listed below will likely fix these problems for you.

Do a Clean Installation of GPU Drivers

If you haven’t done a clean install of your GPU Drivers, that might be the root cause of the freezing/stuttering or crashes that you’ve been experiencing in GPU Drivers. Each time you update your drivers without completely wiping the previous ones, junk files slowly start to stack up which can cause freezing and stuttering.

So perform a clean wipe of your GPU drivers using the Display Driver Uninstaller app and then re-download the drivers from the Nvidia or AMD website.

Never Alt + Tab While Playing Naraka: Bladepoint

Pressing the Alt + Tab key combination to switch to another program while playing games is known to increase the game latency and frame times of said games, and Naraka: Bladepoint is no different.

Therefore, if you Alt + Tab frequently while playing Naraka: Bladepoint, it will likely make your game feel laggy and less responsive; and it may even be the reason why the game keeps freezing and stuttering for you. So, avoid using Alt + Tab while playing Naraka: Bladepoint.

Update Windows

Newly released games like Naraka: Bladepoint are always optimized for the latest version of Windows. So if you haven’t updated Windows in a long time, it might be the reason why you’re experiencing problems with your game.

To update Windows, go to the start menu and click on Settings. Click on “Update & Security” and then click on “Check for Update”. Once the update is installed, restart your PC and launch the game.

Disable Audio Service Before Starting

Another way to fix Naraka: Bladepoint freezing issues is to disable the audio service of your computer before you launch the game.

To do so, press the Windows key on your keyboard and type “Services” and press enter. In the window that opens up, scroll down and look for a service named “Windows Audio”. Click on Windows Audio to highlight it, then click “Stop the service” in the menu on the left.

Once you’ve done that, minimize the window and launch Naraka: Bladepoint. After the game has launched, you can restart the Windows Audio service to re-enable the audio. This will likely fix the freezing issue.

Install/Repair Visual C++ Files

Visual C++ Files are libraries that are needed by many applications to run properly. Over time, your Visual C++ Files can become outdated or even corrupted, so it’s a good idea to repair them if you haven’t in a while.

Head to this website and download both the X86 and X64 versions of the Visual C++ Files. Once the .exe files are downloaded, open them up and click “Repair” if you do not see an install option.

If you see an install option, click on that instead and wait until the process is completed. Once it’s done, restart your PC and then launch Naraka: Bladepoint.

Verify Integrity of Game and System Files

Some of the Naraka: Game Files may have been corrupted while you were downloading the game, which might be the reason why you’re experiencing stutters and crashes. But worry not, as you do not need to do a complete reinstall of the game to fix this issue.

To fix the game files, open up your Steam Library and right-click on Naraka: Bladepoint, then click on Properties. In the window that opens up, click on the Local Files tab on the left and then click on “Verify Integrity of Game Files”.

Once you’ve done that, Steam will start verifying your game files to see if anything is missing or corrupted. When it’s done verifying the game files, launch the game and see if your problem has been fixed.

If this method doesn’t work, then it may be your system files that are corrupted instead of your game files. To repair system files, press the Windows key and type cmd to open up Command Prompt.

In Command Prompt, type sfc /scannow to run a scan of your PC. If any damaged files are found, they will be repaired.

Run the Game on Your Dedicated GPU

If you’re playing the game on a gaming laptop that has a dedicated GPU for games, Naraka: Bladepoint may not actually be running on that dedicated Graphics Card. Instead, the game may be running on the integrated GPU of the laptop, which is supposed to be for non-gaming-related tasks.

To make sure that the game is running on the dedicated GPU, press the Windows key and search Graphics Settings and press enter.

In the Window that pops up, click on Browse and look for the folder where Naraka: Bladepoint is installed. It should be in SteamLibrary > steamapps > common > Naraka Bladepoint.

In this folder, click on the game’s .exe file to add it. Once it’s added to the list, click on it and then click on options. You will have three options: Let Windows decide, Power Saving and High Performance.

To make the game run on the dedicated GPU of your laptop, click on High Performance and press enter.

Close All Background Apps and Run Game as Administrator

Press the Windows key and open Settings. In the search box, type “Background Apps” and click on it. In this new window, disable the option that says “Let apps run in the background”. This will make sure that there are no apps running the background eating up your CPU/GPU power while you’re playing Naraka: Bladepoint.

Once that’s done, open up your Steam Library and right-click on Naraka. Hover your cursor over Manage and then click on “Browse local files”.

Now, right-click on the .exe file of the game and select Properties. Click on the compatibility tab and check the box which says “Run the program as an administrator” before clicking on apply. Once you’ve done all of this, launch the game and you’ll notice a significant increase in FPS and overall smoothness of the game.

Allocate More Virtual Memory

Virtual Memory is an area on the hard disk that Windows uses as if it were RAM. A lack of virtual memory can cause all types of issues in games.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialogue box and type “sysdm.cpl” (without the quotations) and press enter. In the window that opens up, click on the Advanced tab and click on the Performance Settings.

Click on the Advanced tab once again and you’ll see how much Virtual Memory you have.

To allocate more VM, click on Change and then uncheck the box that says “Automatically manage paging file size for all drives”.

Now, you need to enter an initial (minimum) and maximum size for the paging file. Ideally, the initial size should be 1.5x the amount of RAM you have, while the max size should be 3x the RAM size.

Once you’ve put in the appropriate values, click on Set and then OK. After that, restart your PC before launching Naraka: Bladepoint.

Do a Clean Boot

One of the background apps or services may be messing with Naraka: Bladepoint, causing it to have freezes/stutters/crashes. To find out which background app/service is causing this, you need to perform a clean boot. To do that, press the Windows key and type msconfig before pressing enter.

Click on the Services tab and then click on “Hide all Microsoft Services” at the bottom. After that, click on “Disable All” before applying. Now, open up Task Manager and click on the Startup tab. Disable all startup apps before restarting your PC to do a clean boot.

Now, launch Naraka: Bladepoint to see if your problem was fixed. If it was, it means that one of these background app/services was causing the problem. You have to now figure out which app or service it was. For that, open up msconfig again and click on Hide all Microsoft Services like you did before.

You will have to enable the services in sets of 3 or 5, then restart your PC and launch Naraka to figure this out. Once Naraka starts stuttering again, it means that the app in the current set that you’ve enabled is the perpetrator.