Naraka: Bladepoint Cross-Play/Cross-Progression Guide

Naraka: Bladepoint is a fantasy-themed action-adventure battle royale where up to 60 players can duel for the goal of being the last man (or woman) standing.

The game is currently only available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and thankfully does allow players on both platforms to play together through cross-play support. The details on cross-progression are a bit vague at the time of writing but there is some level of support over there to make use of.

The Xbox One and PlayStation 5 versions are in development and will be rolled out down the road. Naraka: Bladepoint is expected to ramp up its cross-play and cross-progression support alongside their releases.

For now, the following guide will give you all the details you need to know about the level of cross-play and cross-progression support in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Naraka: Bladepoint Cross-Play Support

Naraka: Bladepoint only became available for the Xbox Series consoles in June 2022. The game was previously only available on PC and even there had no way to let players play together on different PC launchers.

Following the June 2022 update though, Naraka: Bladepoint officially supports cross-play between the Xbox Series consoles and PC. That means players on both sides of the bridge can play together.

However, the game still does not allow PC players to play between their different launchers. Hence, players on Steam are not able to play with players on the Epic Games Store.

The absence of cross-play support between the different PC launchers is something that is expected to change. Note that there has been no official announcement but we expect the cross-play support to get better once the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One versions release down the road.

Naraka: Bladepoint Cross-Progression Support

Naraka: Bladepoint only partially supports cross-progression. Steam and Xbox accounts are considered separate entities. You cannot carry over your progression from Steam to Xbox. If you decide to switch over to the console version, you will have to start from scratch.

Strangely enough, you can still carry over your progression from PC to Xbox but that requires you to have an Xbox account. Players playing through the Microsoft Store on PC can make use of cross-progression because Xbox and Microsoft Store are considered the same entities since they belong to the same ecosystem.

Much like cross-play, players are keeping their fingers crossed to see cross-progress support improved down the road.