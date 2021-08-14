Naraka Bladepoint Best Characters Guide

Featuring 60-player Battle Royale action, Naraka Bladepoint has finally launched, and it brings along several exciting characters. This guide goes over the skills and abilities of all the best characters in Naraka Bladepoint.

Naraka Bladepoint Best Characters

In Naraka Bladepoint, there are a total of seven playable characters to choose from. Each character has a special skill, called F skill, and an ultimate, which controls how it performs in the battle.

Below, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about every single one of these characters.

So, let’s begin!

Viper Ning

Viper Ning is the blind Blademaster of West Kunlin and is quite versatile with good Damage Per Second (DPS) potential. Her F skill is Yushan Enigma, while her Ultimate is Twilight Crimson.

Yushan Enigma produces a destructing blast, pushing all your enemies back. It can also interrupt Blue Focus but won’t have the same effect on Focus.

Also, one of its variations allows you to prevent your enemies from using skills or Ultimates.

On the other hand, Twilight Crimson stuns all nearby foes and makes them visible. So, Viper Ning becomes particularly lethal in close-range combat.

It’s worth noting that while the enemies are stunned, their skills and Ultimates will be rendered useless.

Tsuchimikado Kurumi

Kurumi is one of the most useful characters for team matches. Her F Skill is Ward, while her Ultimate is Sacred Circle.

Talking about Ward, it gives Kurumi the ability to heal herself as well as one of her teammates, making this F skill particularly useful in duos and trios matches.

This healing link between Kurumi and one of her teammates exists for the timestamp of 30 seconds, and this ability is available in knock-out friendlies.

The catch, however, is that Kurumi won’t be able to go on offense while healing.

Scared Circle, is again, the healing ability of Kurumi. It casts a circle, lasting for 15 seconds, that heals all the teammates inside it.

It must be kept in mind that Scared Circle can be affected by the moves of certain characters, such as those of Viper Ning.

Sacred Circle has some variation, too, for instance, the one where it can heal all the teammates at once when activated.

Matari

Matari is renowned in the Naraka Bladepoint world for her eagle speed. Her F skill is Silent Flutter, while her Ultimate is Unseen Wings.

Silent Flutter allows Matari to teleport for a specified distance. Using a slight variation to this F skill, you can mark a point to return to in case you want to proceed forward.

As for the Unseen Wings, it lasts for 25 seconds and offers several perks.

For one, it reduces the cooldown for Silent Flutter. Furthermore, it makes you invisible when standing still and partially visible when on the move.

One of its variations also allows your teammates to avail themselves of the same invisibility benefits as your character for 12 seconds.

Tarka Ji

Known to function as an offensive tank, Tarka Ji is one of the most courageous characters of Naraka Bladepoint. Her F skill is Inner Fire, while his Ultimate is Blackout.

Inner Fire enhances the defense system of Tarka Ji, allowing him to block melee attacks and also counterattack should the blocks made are successful.

One of its variations, named The Bide, allows Tarka Ji to block ranged projectiles and Gigaflame as well. You can also knock enemies back with a huge fireball while using this variation.

With the Blackout Ultimate, you’ll find yourself surrounded by flames which won’t only knock enemies back but also increase your movement speed.

With the frenzy variant of this ultimate, you’ll be able to regain Rage, which is required to carry out Ultimate moves.

Temulch

Temulch is more of a spiritual character who is geared towards self-preservation. His F skill is Zephyr Wind, while his Ultimate is Zephyr Wind.

Zephyr Wind allows Temulch to summon three air spirits that block non-explosive damage and help you in tracking or damaging enemies.

As for Temulch’s Ultimate, that is, Zephyr Wind, it produces a barrier for 15 seconds that not only knocks enemies back but also blocks all ranged attacks.

The Enchanted variant of Zephyr Wind boosts Temulch’s recovery and summon new Zephyr Wisps, lasting for 12 seconds.

Tianhai

Tianhai is another one of the Heros who does great upfront. His F skill is the Divine Bell, while his Ultimate is Titan’s Call.

Speaking of the Divine Bell, it allows Tianhai to defend against all ranged projectiles as well as physical attacks.

You’ll also be able to disarm the nearby enemies or knock them back, depending upon the variation of the Divine Bell you go with.

As for the Titan’s Call, it turns Tianhai into a Varja, which is why it is excellent to use in an open area. You will be able to grab and smash any enemies close to you.

Also, you can grab an enemy and heal yourself or grab your teammates and heal them.

Yoto Hime

Yoto Hime is the latest character added to Naraka Bladepoint, and it’s your choice if you prefer an aggressive approach. Her F skill is Spirit Slash, while her Ultimate is Ominous Blade.

Spirit Slash allows you to block the projectiles and throw your blades at enemies and then, teleport to their location to hit them again.

Also, if you defeat foes while it is active, its cooldown gets reset.

As for Ominous Blade, it summons an enormous blade that Yoto Hime swings three times to slash down the enemies. While your enemies are inflicted damage, their health bars will also be revealed.

Which Characters are the Best?

Now that you’re aware of everything regarding the characters of Naraka Bladepoint, you must be wondering which one of them is the best for you.

Of these, I would say that the best ones are Kurumi, Matari, and Tianhai.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you don’t find a character appealing, you can always customize its appearance by heading into the Hero tab.