How To Unlock Zircon Scale Camo In MW3 Zombies

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 zombies, you can unlock camos for your weapons by completing certain challenges. At first, you’ll get base camos, after which you can get mastery camos. The Zircon scale camo is one of the three MW3 Zombies mastery camos.

Follow our guide of getting the required weapon camo if you wish to get it in your game.

Unlocking Zircon Scale Camo in MW3 Zombie

Just like Platinum, Spinel Husk, and Forged Camo, the Zircon Scale belongs to the MW3 Zombies mastery bundle. To unlock these camos, you have to do massive grinding and complete the Golden Enigma challenges. Before unlocking this skin, ensure you have the relevant punched weapon you wish to upgrade and start your killing spree.

You need to complete the following steps to unlock this camo: