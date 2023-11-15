How To Unlock Spinel Husk Camo In MW3 Zombies 

With zombies and multiplayer taking over this season, many good camos are waiting for you in the game. Among the top favorite camos is the undead-fleshy skin Spinel Husk camo in MW3 Zombies. It has a gnarly appearance with red and black shades.

Camos allow the customization of your weapon’s appearance, adding either a gun screen, decal, or charm along with three stickers. To get the Spinel Husk camo, you will need to complete certain challenges in the game. Our guide will show you how to do that.

Unlocking Spinel Husk Camo in MW3 Zombies

Before you get the Spinel Husk camo, you will need to complete a series of challenges. You must first unlock a base camo for a MW2 weapon. Then, complete the Golden Ivory challenge for this weapon. Then you must unlock additional Golden Ivory challenges for weapons in that category. At last, you’ll unlock the Spinel Husk Challenge.

Once you complete this challenge, you will unlock the Spinel Husk Camo for your weapon. Repeat the process for other weapons in MW3 Zombies. This is what you need to do: