MW3 Zombies Safe Locations Guide 

The Hostile Takeover mission in MW3 Zombies tasks you to reach three safe locations and loot some amazing weapons and other equipment. This should be done while hordes of zombies and hellhounds come at you. This makes the whole mission challenging and adventurous.

As this is a main story mission, you won’t have a choice except to complete it before moving on to the next act. This guide will teach you about the safe locations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Safe Locations in MW3 Zombies

The Hostile Takeover is a Tier 5 mission in Act 1, mainly designed to teach you how to open safes. To find the three safes while pursuing this mission, you must take a Raid Weapon Stash Contract. After doing so, you will see an icon for the safe locations on your map, depicted by a box with a gun inside.

There is another way to loot a safe in the game. You can enter a Mercenary Stronghold and reach its inner sanctum. The problem is that you will not only need a stronghold keycard but also have to fight against countless mercenaries.

How to loot a Safe

Having found the location of a safe and reaching there, the next step will be to activate the safe. After doing so:

A drilling device will appear and start drilling in the safe’s center. You will also see a progress bar below the “Drilling Safe” tab.

You don’t have to do anything to unlock the safe, as the entire process is automated.

However, you do have to fend off waves of Zombies and hellhounds coming at you from everywhere.

Ensure not to go far from the safe’s location, as it can stop or slow down the drilling.

Once the progress bar reaches 100%, the safe will open, and you can loot powerful weapons and other useful equipment.

Repeat the process for all safes. Then, kill the remaining enemies to complete the Hostile Takeover mission in MW3 Zombies.