How To Defeat Rook Boss In MW3 Zombies 

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is filled with deadly zombies who want to rip you apart and mercenaries willing to hunt you down and claim the bounty. The Rook is a named Mercenary Boss that you can find near the seaside in MW3 Zombies. While approaching him, you’ll be getting shot by his powerful longbow rifle, so make sure you plan your strategy.

This guide will tell you how to find the Rook and deal with him.

MW3 Zombies Rook Location

The Rook can be found inside the Ghalia Seaside Hotel. And the whole place is well guarded by his traps and mines. He can be found on the top floor of the building, but do keep in mind that reaching him is not a walk in the park.

How to kill the Rook in MW3 Zombies?

Rook is located on the top floor of the hotel, and you can either attack him inside his room or you can take a different approach to go by the roof and kill him outside his balcony.

You must first enter the hotel from the ground floor to reach him.

Make sure you move slowly, as the whole place is covered with mines, which can explode with one wrong move.

While clearing these mines, you’ll have to watch out for the zombies heading your way to attack you.

Once you reach the 4th floor, avoid entering the room with the turret, as it can kill you in seconds. Instead, you can go to the rooftop; from there, you can jump to the balcony and eliminate Rook.

The Rook boss fight rewards

Upon eliminating the Rook, he will drop his rare Longbow sniper, which you can pick up and use. It’s currently one of the most powerful weapons in the game, and this is the easiest way to get your hands on it whenever you eliminate this boss.