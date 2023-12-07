Where To Find Hellhounds In MW3 Zombies 

Hellhounds are known for their speed, agility, and fiery attacks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Encountering them can be daunting, especially while completing challenges or progressing through main story missions. So if you want to complete your challenges, here is a list of places you can find the hellhounds in MW3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies Hellhound Locations

While the hellhounds appear randomly anywhere on the map, there are two reliable places you can find them for sure.

Raid Weapon Stash Contracts

These contracts offer a concentrated area of zombies and hellhounds. Once you’ve activated the contract, defend the weapon stash while grinding the undead hordes. Hellhounds typically spawn in groups of four every 20-30 seconds.

Escort ACV Contracts

This contract involves escorting an armored vehicle (ACV) to three Aether points. Hellhounds frequently join the fray during the mission, offering a steady stream of targets.

Visiting the Tier 2 Zone

Visit the Tier 2 area (Medium Threat) in the Orange Zone. Hellhounds are relatively common there.