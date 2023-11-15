How To Unlock Golden Ivory Camo In MW3  

Weapon Camo Challenge Required

Golden Ivory .50 GS In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the .50 GS in a single deployment

Golden Ivory 556 Icarus In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the 556 Icarus in a single deployment

Golden Ivory 9mm Daemon In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the 9mm Daemon in a single deployment

Golden Ivory BAS-P In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the BAS-P in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Basilisk In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Basilisk in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Bryson 800 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Bryson 800 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Bryson 890 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Bryson 890 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Carrack .300 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Carrack .300 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Chimera In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Chimera in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Combat Knife In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Combat Knife in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Cronen Squall In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Cronen Squall in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Crossbow In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Crossbow in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Dual Kamas In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Dual Kamas in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Dual Kodachis In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Dual Kodachis in a single deployment

Golden Ivory EBR-14 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the EBR-14 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Expedite 12 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Expedite 12 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Fennec 45 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Fennec 45 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory FJX Imperium In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FJX Imperium in a single deployment

Golden Ivory FR Avancer In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FR Avancer in a single deployment

Golden Ivory FSS Hurricane In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FSS Hurricane in a single deployment

Golden Ivory FTAC Recon In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FTAC Recon in a single deployment

Golden Ivory FTAC Siege In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FTAC Siege in a single deployment

Golden Ivory GS Magna In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the GS Magna in a single deployment

Golden Ivory HCR 56 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the HCR 56 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory ISO 45 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO 45 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory ISO 9mm In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO 9mm in a single deployment

Golden Ivory ISO Hemlock In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO Hemlock in a single deployment

Golden Ivory JOKR In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the JOKR in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Kastov 545 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov 545 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Kastov 762 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov 762 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Kastov-74u In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov-74u in a single deployment

Golden Ivory KV Broadside In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the KV Broadside in a single deployment

Golden Ivory LA-B 330 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the LA-B 330 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Lachmann Shroud In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann Shroud in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Lachmann Sub In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann Sub in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Lachmann-556 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann-556 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Lachmann-762 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann-762 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory LM-S In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the LM-S in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Lockwood 300 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lockwood 300 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Lockwood Mk2 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lockwood Mk2 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory M13B In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M13B in a single deployment

Golden Ivory M13C In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M13C in a single deployment

Golden Ivory M16 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M16 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory M4 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M4 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory MCPR-300 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MCPR-300 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Minibak In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Minibak in a single deployment

Golden Ivory MX Guardian In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MX Guardian in a single deployment

Golden Ivory MX9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MX9 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory P890 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the P890 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory PDSW 528 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the PDSW 528 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Pickaxe In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Pickaxe in a single deployment

Golden Ivory PILA In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the PILA in a single deployment

Golden Ivory RAAL MG In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RAAL MG in a single deployment

Golden Ivory RAPP H In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RAPP H in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Riot Shield In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Riot Shield in a single deployment

Golden Ivory RPG-7 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RPG-7 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory RPK In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RPK in a single deployment

Golden Ivory SA-B 50 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SA-B 50 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory SAKIN MG38 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SAKIN MG38 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Signal 50 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Signal 50 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory SO-14 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SO-14 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory SP-R 208 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SP-R 208 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory SP-X 80 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SP-X 80 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory STB 556 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the STB 556 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Strela-P In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Strela-P in a single deployment

Golden Ivory TAQ-56 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-56 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory TAQ-M In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-M in a single deployment

Golden Ivory TAQ-V In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-V in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Tempus Razorback In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tempus Razorback in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Tempus Torrent In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tempus Torrent in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Tonfa In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tonfa in a single deployment

Golden Ivory TR-76 Geist In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TR-76 Geist in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Vaznev-9K In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Vaznev-9K in a single deployment

Golden Ivory VEL 46 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the VEL 46 in a single deployment

Golden Ivory Victus XMR In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Victus XMR in a single deployment

Golden Ivory X12 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the X12 in a single deployment