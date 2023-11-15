How To Unlock Golden Ivory Camo In MW3  

Camos are unique cosmetics you can equip on your weapons after completing specific challenges in MW3 Zombies. The Golden Ivory Camo is one of them, and to unlock it, you need to make sure that you complete challenges only for the MW 2 weapons, as this Camo doesn’t apply to MW 3 weapons.
Unlocking the Golden Ivory Camo in MW3 Zombies
You can unlock Golden Ivory by following these easy steps:
- Pick a MW2 weapon you want the Golden Ivory Camo for, and then complete all the Zombies Base Camo Challenges for that weapon.
- Once they are completed, you must also finish the Golden Ivory challenges for the same weapon.
- After completing all these challenges, head to the zombies mode. You will have to perform 100 kills with the same weapon and then successfully exfil.
List of All Weapons And Their Challenges
|Weapon Camo
|Challenge Required
|Golden Ivory .50 GS
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the .50 GS in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory 556 Icarus
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the 556 Icarus in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory 9mm Daemon
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the 9mm Daemon in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory BAS-P
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the BAS-P in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Basilisk
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Basilisk in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Bryson 800
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Bryson 800 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Bryson 890
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Bryson 890 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Carrack .300
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Carrack .300 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Chimera
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Chimera in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Combat Knife
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Combat Knife in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Cronen Squall
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Cronen Squall in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Crossbow
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Crossbow in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Dual Kamas
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Dual Kamas in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Dual Kodachis
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Dual Kodachis in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory EBR-14
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the EBR-14 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Expedite 12
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Expedite 12 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Fennec 45
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Fennec 45 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory FJX Imperium
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FJX Imperium in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory FR Avancer
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FR Avancer in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory FSS Hurricane
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FSS Hurricane in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory FTAC Recon
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FTAC Recon in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory FTAC Siege
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FTAC Siege in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory GS Magna
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the GS Magna in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory HCR 56
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the HCR 56 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory ISO 45
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO 45 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory ISO 9mm
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO 9mm in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory ISO Hemlock
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO Hemlock in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory JOKR
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the JOKR in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Kastov 545
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov 545 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Kastov 762
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov 762 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Kastov-74u
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov-74u in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory KV Broadside
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the KV Broadside in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory LA-B 330
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the LA-B 330 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Lachmann Shroud
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann Shroud in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Lachmann Sub
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann Sub in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Lachmann-556
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann-556 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Lachmann-762
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann-762 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory LM-S
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the LM-S in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Lockwood 300
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lockwood 300 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Lockwood Mk2
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lockwood Mk2 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory M13B
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M13B in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory M13C
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M13C in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory M16
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M16 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory M4
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M4 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory MCPR-300
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MCPR-300 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Minibak
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Minibak in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory MX Guardian
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MX Guardian in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory MX9
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MX9 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory P890
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the P890 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory PDSW 528
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the PDSW 528 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Pickaxe
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Pickaxe in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory PILA
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the PILA in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory RAAL MG
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RAAL MG in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory RAPP H
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RAPP H in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Riot Shield
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Riot Shield in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory RPG-7
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RPG-7 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory RPK
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RPK in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory SA-B 50
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SA-B 50 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory SAKIN MG38
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SAKIN MG38 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Signal 50
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Signal 50 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory SO-14
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SO-14 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory SP-R 208
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SP-R 208 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory SP-X 80
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SP-X 80 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory STB 556
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the STB 556 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Strela-P
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Strela-P in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory TAQ-56
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-56 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory TAQ-M
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-M in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory TAQ-V
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-V in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Tempus Razorback
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tempus Razorback in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Tempus Torrent
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tempus Torrent in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Tonfa
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tonfa in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory TR-76 Geist
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TR-76 Geist in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Vaznev-9K
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Vaznev-9K in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory VEL 46
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the VEL 46 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory Victus XMR
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Victus XMR in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory X12
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the X12 in a single deployment
|Golden Ivory X13 Auto
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the X13 Auto in a single deployment