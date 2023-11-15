How To Unlock Golden Ivory Camo In MW3  

The Golden Ivory camo has a unique white and golden appearance in MW3 Zombies. The colors complement each other while you're killing zombies.

Camos are unique cosmetics you can equip on your weapons after completing specific challenges in MW3 Zombies. The Golden Ivory Camo is one of them, and to unlock it, you need to make sure that you complete challenges only for the MW 2 weapons, as this Camo doesn’t apply to MW 3 weapons.  

Unlocking the Golden Ivory Camo in MW3 Zombies 

You can unlock Golden Ivory by following these easy steps:  

  • Pick a MW2 weapon you want the Golden Ivory Camo for, and then complete all the Zombies Base Camo Challenges for that weapon. 
  • Once they are completed, you must also finish the Golden Ivory challenges for the same weapon. 
  • After completing all these challenges, head to the zombies mode. You will have to perform 100 kills with the same weapon and then successfully exfil.

List of All Weapons And Their Challenges 

Weapon CamoChallenge Required
 Golden Ivory .50 GS In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the .50 GS in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory 556 Icarus In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the 556 Icarus in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory 9mm Daemon In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the 9mm Daemon in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory BAS-P In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the BAS-P in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Basilisk In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Basilisk in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Bryson 800 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Bryson 800 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Bryson 890 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Bryson 890 in a single deployment 
Golden Ivory Carrack .300 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Carrack .300 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Chimera In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Chimera in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Combat Knife In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Combat Knife in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Cronen Squall In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Cronen Squall in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Crossbow In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Crossbow in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Dual Kamas In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Dual Kamas in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Dual Kodachis In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Dual Kodachis in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory EBR-14 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the EBR-14 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Expedite 12 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Expedite 12 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Fennec 45 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Fennec 45 in a single deployment 
Golden Ivory FJX Imperium In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FJX Imperium in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory FR Avancer In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FR Avancer in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory FSS Hurricane In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FSS Hurricane in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory FTAC Recon In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FTAC Recon in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory FTAC Siege In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the FTAC Siege in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory GS Magna In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the GS Magna in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory HCR 56 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the HCR 56 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory ISO 45 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO 45 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory ISO 9mm In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO 9mm in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory ISO Hemlock In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the ISO Hemlock in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory JOKR In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the JOKR in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Kastov 545 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov 545 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Kastov 762 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov 762 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Kastov-74u In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Kastov-74u in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory KV Broadside In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the KV Broadside in a single deployment 
Golden Ivory LA-B 330 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the LA-B 330 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Lachmann Shroud In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann Shroud in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Lachmann Sub In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann Sub in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Lachmann-556 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann-556 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Lachmann-762 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lachmann-762 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory LM-S In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the LM-S in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Lockwood 300 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lockwood 300 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Lockwood Mk2 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Lockwood Mk2 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory M13B In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M13B in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory M13C In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M13C in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory M16 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M16 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory M4 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the M4 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory MCPR-300 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MCPR-300 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Minibak In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Minibak in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory MX Guardian In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MX Guardian in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory MX9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the MX9 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory P890 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the P890 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory PDSW 528 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the PDSW 528 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Pickaxe In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Pickaxe in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory PILA In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the PILA in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory RAAL MG In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RAAL MG in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory RAPP H In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RAPP H in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Riot Shield In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Riot Shield in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory RPG-7 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RPG-7 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory RPK In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the RPK in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory SA-B 50 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SA-B 50 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory SAKIN MG38 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SAKIN MG38 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Signal 50 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Signal 50 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory SO-14 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SO-14 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory SP-R 208 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SP-R 208 in a single deployment 
Golden Ivory SP-X 80 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the SP-X 80 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory STB 556 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the STB 556 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Strela-P In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Strela-P in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory TAQ-56 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-56 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory TAQ-M In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-M in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory TAQ-V In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TAQ-V in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Tempus Razorback In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tempus Razorback in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Tempus Torrent In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tempus Torrent in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Tonfa In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Tonfa in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory TR-76 Geist In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the TR-76 Geist in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Vaznev-9K In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Vaznev-9K in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory VEL 46 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the VEL 46 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory Victus XMR In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the Victus XMR in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory X12 In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the X12 in a single deployment 
 Golden Ivory X13 Auto In Zombies, get 100 kills and perform successful Exfill with the X13 Auto in a single deployment 

