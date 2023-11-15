How To Unlock Golden Enigma Camo In MW3 Zombies

To get your hands on the shiny golden enigma camo in MW3 Zombies, you need to complete some challenges and get a certain number of kills with your chosen weapon

With the arrival of the new Zombies mode in Call of Duty MW3, a whole bunch of Camos arrives for your favorite weapons. These can be equipped after completing certain challenges. One of these is the Golden Enigma Mastery Camo in MW3 Zombies.

You can put this camo on pretty much every weapon in the game. But you’ll have to complete certain challenges. To unlock Golden Enigma Camo, first, you need to pick a weapon that you want to put the camo on, then complete the Mastery Camo challenges for it. Then, get a certain number of kills with that weapon to complete the Golden Enigma Challenge.

Gold Enigma Camo Challenges for All Weapons 

Here is a list of all the weapons, along with the challenges that you need to complete to unlock Golden Enigma Mastery Camo for them in MW3 Zombies.  

WeaponChallenge Required
 Golden Enigma AMR9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the AMR9 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma BAS-B In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the BAS-B in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma Bruen Mk9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Bruen Mk9 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma COR-45 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the COR-45 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma DG-58 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the DG-58 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma DG-58 LSW In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the DG-58 LSW in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma DM56 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the DM56 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma FR 5.56 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the FR 5.56 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma Gutter Knife In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Gutter Knife in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Haymaker In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Haymaker in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Holger 26 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Holger 26 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Holger 556 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Holger 556 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma Karambit In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Karambit in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma KATT-AMR In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the KATT-AMR in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma KV Inhibitor In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the KV Inhibitor in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma KVD Enforcer In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the KVD Enforcer in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Lockwood 680 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Lockwood 680 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Longbow In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Longbow in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma MCW In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MCW in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma MCW 6.8 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MCW 6.8 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma MTZ Interceptor In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MTZ Interceptor in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma MTZ-556 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MTZ-556 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma MTZ-762 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MTZ-762 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma Pulemyot 762 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Pulemyot 762 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Renetti In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Renetti in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma RGL-80 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the RGL-80 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Rival-9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Rival-9 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Riveter In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Riveter in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma Sidewinder In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Sidewinder in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma Striker In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Striker in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma Striker 9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Striker 9 in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma SVA 545 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the SVA 545 in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma TYR In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the TYR in a single deployment 
/ Golden Enigma WSP Stinger In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the WSP Stinger in a single deployment 
 Golden Enigma WSP Swarm In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the WSP Swarm in a single deployment. 
 Golden Enigma WSP-9 In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the WSP-9 in a single deployment. 
Weapons and Golden Enigma challenges table in MW3 Zombies

