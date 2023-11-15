How To Unlock Golden Enigma Camo In MW3 Zombies

With the arrival of the new Zombies mode in Call of Duty MW3, a whole bunch of Camos arrives for your favorite weapons. These can be equipped after completing certain challenges. One of these is the Golden Enigma Mastery Camo in MW3 Zombies.
You can put this camo on pretty much every weapon in the game. But you’ll have to complete certain challenges. To unlock Golden Enigma Camo, first, you need to pick a weapon that you want to put the camo on, then complete the Mastery Camo challenges for it. Then, get a certain number of kills with that weapon to complete the Golden Enigma Challenge.
Gold Enigma Camo Challenges for All Weapons
Here is a list of all the weapons, along with the challenges that you need to complete to unlock Golden Enigma Mastery Camo for them in MW3 Zombies.
|Weapon
|Challenge Required
|Golden Enigma AMR9
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the AMR9 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma BAS-B
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the BAS-B in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma Bruen Mk9
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Bruen Mk9 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma COR-45
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the COR-45 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma DG-58
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the DG-58 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma DG-58 LSW
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the DG-58 LSW in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma DM56
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the DM56 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma FR 5.56
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the FR 5.56 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma Gutter Knife
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Gutter Knife in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Haymaker
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Haymaker in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Holger 26
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Holger 26 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Holger 556
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Holger 556 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma Karambit
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Karambit in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma KATT-AMR
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the KATT-AMR in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma KV Inhibitor
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the KV Inhibitor in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma KVD Enforcer
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the KVD Enforcer in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Lockwood 680
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Lockwood 680 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Longbow
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Longbow in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma MCW
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MCW in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma MCW 6.8
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MCW 6.8 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma MTZ Interceptor
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MTZ Interceptor in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma MTZ-556
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MTZ-556 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma MTZ-762
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the MTZ-762 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma Pulemyot 762
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Pulemyot 762 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Renetti
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Renetti in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma RGL-80
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the RGL-80 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Rival-9
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Rival-9 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Riveter
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Riveter in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma Sidewinder
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Sidewinder in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma Striker
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Striker in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma Striker 9
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the Striker 9 in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma SVA 545
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the SVA 545 in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma TYR
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the TYR in a single deployment
|/ Golden Enigma WSP Stinger
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the WSP Stinger in a single deployment
|Golden Enigma WSP Swarm
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the WSP Swarm in a single deployment.
|Golden Enigma WSP-9
|In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully exfill with the WSP-9 in a single deployment.