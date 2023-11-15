How To Unlock Golden Enigma Camo In MW3 Zombies

With the arrival of the new Zombies mode in Call of Duty MW3, a whole bunch of Camos arrives for your favorite weapons. These can be equipped after completing certain challenges. One of these is the Golden Enigma Mastery Camo in MW3 Zombies.

You can put this camo on pretty much every weapon in the game. But you’ll have to complete certain challenges. To unlock Golden Enigma Camo, first, you need to pick a weapon that you want to put the camo on, then complete the Mastery Camo challenges for it. Then, get a certain number of kills with that weapon to complete the Golden Enigma Challenge.

Gold Enigma Camo Challenges for All Weapons

Here is a list of all the weapons, along with the challenges that you need to complete to unlock Golden Enigma Mastery Camo for them in MW3 Zombies.