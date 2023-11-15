How To Exfil In MW3 Zombies  

The Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode is better than ever with hordes of zombies to kill and a plethora of loot it has to offer. The new zombie mode allows you to extract the high-tier or rare loot that you find within the match you are playing. You can get to use those items in your next match. But to do so you first exfil in MW3 Zombies.

A successful extraction requires some prerequisites. In this guide, we’ll break them down for you.

Where To Go To Exfil In MW3 Zombies

The extract in MW3 Zombies is known as Exfil. To perform a successful Exfil, first, you need to locate an Exfil Marker on the map. Which will appear like a blue man standing near an exit.

This will initiate the call of a Helicopter, and you will have to get to that marker. Remember that the Helicopter will stay for a limited time after its arrival. So make sure you arrive on time; otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the next one.

After calling the Helicopter, hordes of Zombies will attack you. The worst part is they can even get on to the helicopter. So you have to keep fighting them until the whole team is on board and the door shuts off. Once the helicopter takes off, you will be greeted by the screen saying Successful Exfil.

Now you can see the list of all the rewards and the Items you received after the completion of the exfil, and all these items can now be used in your next game or can be kept in the stash till the time you want to use them.

