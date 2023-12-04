How To Get Cymbal Monkey Bombs In MW3 Zombies

The Cymbal Monkey bombs are explosive items that can be thrown at certain locations in MW3 Zombies. They create noise and grab enemies’ attention. Then, after staying there for some time, these bombs explode while dealing significant damage to the enemies in the area.

This guide will tell you all about how to get these bombs in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How To Get

There are a variety of ways through which you can get them:

You can buy them from the Buy Stations available in Medium Threat Zones, but you will have to spend 5000 Essence there.

The other way is by completing the contracts, and there are chances that you may get Monkey bombs as a reward along with other items.

You can also look for them in Loot Caches, depending on your luck.

Furthermore, while exploring the buildings, you can check out the shelves as there are chances that you may spot these bombs on them.



How To Use

Using Monkey Bombs is super easy, such as when you see yourself surrounded by a crowd of zombies and then simply throw the bomb on the ground. Then, the hordes of enemies will lure near it after hearing the ringing sound. After some time, the bomb will blast off, and the enemies around it will be killed. It’s a best way to extract high-tier items without risking it fighting with zombies.