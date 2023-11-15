How To Unlock Arachnida Camo In MW3 Zombies

Arachnida Camo has recently arrived in MW3 for Zombies mode with a spidery appearance. This one is a little catchy, unlike other camos, which are pretty straightforward to get. While other Mastery Camos get applied across all the weapons available in MW3, Arachnida Camo can only be applied to MW2 weapons.
To get this particular camo, you have to perform their specific challenges to unlock it for them.
How to unlock Arachnida MW3 Zombies Camo?
Unlocking Arachnida Camo in zombies is easy if you know what to do. We have given the steps you must follow below to unlock it successfully for your desired weapon.
- First, you must unlock the Spinel Husk Camo for the weapon you want to rank and apply it.
- Then, there will be 51 spinel husk challenges that you will have to complete with the same weapon you picked.
- Once these challenges are completed, head to the zombies mode and perform 10 special or elite zombie kills, and the Arachnida Camo will be unlocked in MW3 Zombies for you after a successful Exfill.
Complete list of Weapons And Their Challenges
|Weapon Camo
|Challenge Required
|Arachnida .50 GS
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the .50 GS
|Arachnida 556 Icarus
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the 556 Icarus
|Arachnida 9mm Daemon
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the 9mm Daemon
|Arachnida BAS-P
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the BAS-P
|Arachnida Basilisk
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Basilisk
|Arachnida Bryson 800
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Bryson 800
|Arachnida Bryson 890
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Bryson 890
|Arachnida Carrack .300
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Carrack .300
|Arachnida Chimera
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Chimera
|Arachnida Combat Knife
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Combat Knife
|Arachnida Cronen Squall
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Cronen Squall
|Arachnida Crossbow
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Crossbow
|Arachnida Dual Kamas
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Dual Kamas
|Arachnida Dual Kodachis
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Dual Kodachis
|Arachnida EBR-14
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the EBR-14
|Arachnida Expedite 12
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Expedite 12
|Arachnida Fennec 45
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Fennec 45
|Arachnida FJX Imperium
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FJX Imperium
|Arachnida FR Avancer
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FR Avancer
|Arachnida FSS Hurricane
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FSS Hurricane
|Arachnida FTAC Recon
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FTAC Recon
|Arachnida FTAC Siege
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FTAC Siege
|Arachnida GS Magna
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the GS Magna
|Arachnida HCR 56
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the HCR 56
|Arachnida ISO 45
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the ISO 45
|Arachnida ISO 9mm
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the ISO 9mm
|Arachnida ISO Hemlock
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the ISO Hemlock
|Arachnida JOKR
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the JOKR
|Arachnida Kastov 545
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Kastov 545
|Arachnida Kastov 762
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Kastov 762
|Arachnida Kastov-74u
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Kastov-74u
|Arachnida KV Broadside
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the KV Broadside
|Arachnida LA-B 330
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the LA-B 330
|Arachnida Lachmann Shroud
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann Shroud
|Arachnida Lachmann Sub
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann Sub
|Arachnida Lachmann-556
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann-556
|Arachnida Lachmann-762
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann-762
|Arachnida LM-S
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the LM-S
|Arachnida Lockwood 300
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lockwood 300
|Arachnida Lockwood Mk2
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lockwood Mk2
|Arachnida M13B
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M13B
|Arachnida M13C
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M13C
|Arachnida M16
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M16
|Arachnida M4
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M4
|Arachnida MCPR-300
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the MCPR-300
|Arachnida Minibak
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Minibak
|Arachnida MX Guardian
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the MX Guardian
|Arachnida MX9
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the MX9
|Arachnida P890
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the P890
|Arachnida PDSW 528
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the PDSW 528
|Arachnida Pickaxe
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Pickaxe
|Arachnida PILA
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the PILA
|Arachnida RAAL MG
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RAAL MG
|Arachnida RAPP H
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RAPP H
|Arachnida Riot Shield
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Riot Shield
|Arachnida RPG-7
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RPG-7
|Arachnida RPK
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RPK
|Arachnida SA-B 50
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SA-B 50
|Arachnida SAKIN MG38
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SAKIN MG38
|Arachnida Signal 50
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Signal 50
|Arachnida SO-14
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SO-14
|Arachnida SP-R 208
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SP-R 208
|Arachnida SP-X 80
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SP-X 80
|Arachnida STB 556
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the STB 556
|Arachnida Strela-P
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Strela-P
|Arachnida TAQ-56
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TAQ-56
|Arachnida TAQ-M
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TAQ-M
|Arachnida TAQ-V
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TAQ-V
|Arachnida Tempus Razorback
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Tempus Razorback
|Arachnida Tempus Torrent
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Tempus Torrent
|Arachnida Tonfa
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Tonfa
|Arachnida TR-76 Geist
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TR-76 Geist
|Arachnida Vaznev-9K
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Vaznev-9K
|Arachnida VEL 46
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the VEL 46
|Arachnida Victus XMR
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Victus XMR
|Arachnida X12
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the X12
|Arachnida X13 Auto
|In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the X13 Auto