How To Unlock Arachnida Camo In MW3 Zombies

The Arachnida Camo has a dark appearance with a spider web like pattern in MW3 Zombies. It is a subtle but aesthetically pleasing camo in the game.

Arachnida Camo has recently arrived in MW3 for Zombies mode with a spidery appearance. This one is a little catchy, unlike other camos, which are pretty straightforward to get. While other Mastery Camos get applied across all the weapons available in MW3, Arachnida Camo can only be applied to MW2 weapons.

To get this particular camo, you have to perform their specific challenges to unlock it for them. 

How to unlock Arachnida MW3 Zombies Camo?  

Unlocking Arachnida Camo in zombies is easy if you know what to do. We have given the steps you must follow below to unlock it successfully for your desired weapon. 

  • First, you must unlock the Spinel Husk Camo for the weapon you want to rank and apply it. 
  • Then, there will be 51 spinel husk challenges that you will have to complete with the same weapon you picked. 
  • Once these challenges are completed, head to the zombies mode and perform 10 special or elite zombie kills, and the Arachnida Camo will be unlocked in MW3 Zombies for you after a successful Exfill.  

Complete list of Weapons And Their Challenges 

Weapon CamoChallenge Required
 Arachnida .50 GS In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the .50 GS 
 Arachnida 556 Icarus In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the 556 Icarus 
 Arachnida 9mm Daemon In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the 9mm Daemon 
 Arachnida BAS-P In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the BAS-P 
 Arachnida Basilisk In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Basilisk 
 Arachnida Bryson 800 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Bryson 800 
 Arachnida Bryson 890 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Bryson 890 
Arachnida Carrack .300 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Carrack .300 
 Arachnida Chimera In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Chimera 
 Arachnida Combat Knife In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Combat Knife 
 Arachnida Cronen Squall In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Cronen Squall 
 Arachnida Crossbow In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Crossbow 
 Arachnida Dual Kamas In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Dual Kamas 
 Arachnida Dual Kodachis In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Dual Kodachis 
 Arachnida EBR-14 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the EBR-14 
 Arachnida Expedite 12 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Expedite 12 
 Arachnida Fennec 45 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Fennec 45 
Arachnida FJX Imperium In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FJX Imperium 
 Arachnida FR Avancer In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FR Avancer 
 Arachnida FSS Hurricane In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FSS Hurricane 
 Arachnida FTAC Recon In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FTAC Recon 
 Arachnida FTAC Siege In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the FTAC Siege 
 Arachnida GS Magna In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the GS Magna 
 Arachnida HCR 56 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the HCR 56 
 Arachnida ISO 45 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the ISO 45 
 Arachnida ISO 9mm In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the ISO 9mm 
 Arachnida ISO Hemlock In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the ISO Hemlock 
 Arachnida JOKR In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the JOKR 
 Arachnida Kastov 545 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Kastov 545 
 Arachnida Kastov 762 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Kastov 762 
 Arachnida Kastov-74u In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Kastov-74u 
 Arachnida KV Broadside In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the KV Broadside 
Arachnida LA-B 330 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the LA-B 330 
 Arachnida Lachmann Shroud In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann Shroud 
 Arachnida Lachmann Sub In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann Sub 
 Arachnida Lachmann-556 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann-556 
 Arachnida Lachmann-762 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lachmann-762 
 Arachnida LM-S In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the LM-S 
 Arachnida Lockwood 300 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lockwood 300 
 Arachnida Lockwood Mk2 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Lockwood Mk2 
 Arachnida M13B In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M13B 
 Arachnida M13C In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M13C 
 Arachnida M16 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M16 
 Arachnida M4 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the M4 
 Arachnida MCPR-300 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the MCPR-300 
 Arachnida Minibak In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Minibak 
 Arachnida MX Guardian In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the MX Guardian 
 Arachnida MX9 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the MX9 
 Arachnida P890 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the P890 
 Arachnida PDSW 528 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the PDSW 528 
 Arachnida Pickaxe In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Pickaxe 
 Arachnida PILA In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the PILA 
 Arachnida RAAL MG In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RAAL MG 
 Arachnida RAPP H In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RAPP H 
 Arachnida Riot Shield In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Riot Shield 
 Arachnida RPG-7 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RPG-7 
 Arachnida RPK In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the RPK 
 Arachnida SA-B 50 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SA-B 50 
 Arachnida SAKIN MG38 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SAKIN MG38 
 Arachnida Signal 50 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Signal 50 
 Arachnida SO-14 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SO-14 
 Arachnida SP-R 208 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SP-R 208 
Arachnida SP-X 80 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the SP-X 80 
 Arachnida STB 556 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the STB 556 
 Arachnida Strela-P In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Strela-P 
 Arachnida TAQ-56 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TAQ-56 
 Arachnida TAQ-M In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TAQ-M 
 Arachnida TAQ-V In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TAQ-V 
 Arachnida Tempus Razorback In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Tempus Razorback 
 Arachnida Tempus Torrent In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Tempus Torrent 
 Arachnida Tonfa In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Tonfa 
 Arachnida TR-76 Geist In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the TR-76 Geist 
 Arachnida Vaznev-9K In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Vaznev-9K 
 Arachnida VEL 46 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the VEL 46 
 Arachnida Victus XMR In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the Victus XMR 
 Arachnida X12 In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the X12 
 Arachnida X13 Auto In Zombies, get 10 special or elite zombie kills with the X13 Auto 
