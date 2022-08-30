Best Perks And Tips For Wonder Woman In MultiVersus

Superman is not the only DC character in the game. MultiVersus also has Wonder Woman for you to pick in your team.

Wonder Woman belongs to the Tank class of characters in MultiVersus. She possesses one of the highest damage-dealing attacks. She can endure the maximum amount of damage without losing much of her momentum during a fight.

She possesses a Defensive playstyle and can use her strength to knock off any opponent put in her way using her simple yet devastating attacks. Although she lacks maneuverability, but with the right Perks in hand, you can use her to her full potential.

In the guide below we’ll be showing you the best perks of Wonder Woman in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Wonder Woman In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Shield of Athena

Having a defensive playstyle, Wonder Woman uses the Tier 12 Shield of Athena as her Signature Perk. Using this perk, she can create a barrier that blocks an enemy projectile coming her way.

Shield of Athena’s cooldown will decrease after blocking an enemy projectile. In addition, the next shield will be stronger than the normal variant. This ability alone makes this one of the most useful perks in her arsenal.

Perk Slot 1: Kryptonian Skin

Being a Tank, Wonder Woman already has enough health to survive for the longest in a fight. But using a Tier 2 perk like Kryptonian Skin will make her opponent’s job even harder to drain it.

It will not only reduce 4% of your team’s damage (stacked up to 6%) but will also increase her own chances of survival in the fight.

Perk Slot 2: Stronger Than Ever

During each respawn in MultiVersus, chaos occurs inside the arena. This is where Wonder Woman’s Stronger Than Ever perk comes to your aid.

This Tier 7 perk provides her allies with armor that lasts for 5 seconds and can be stacked up to 7 seconds. This will increase her chances of survival, making her one of the best Tank characters in the game.

Perk Slot 3: Back-To-back

Back-to-Back uses Wonder Woman’s traits as a Defensive character to the fullest. This perk allows her allies to take cover behind her shield while she withstands all the damage. And being a Tank, she can take the most damage out of any other class in MultiVersus.

The best part about this perk is that you don’t have to worry about Wonder Woman getting punished as it will reduce the amount of damage she receives when near her allies.

Wonder Woman Tips