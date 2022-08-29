MultiVersus allows you to play as characters from loads of different shows and series. If you ever wanted Shaggy and Superman to have a duel, then this is the fighting game for you.

However, when you start playing MultiVersus for the first time, the only character that will be available to play with will be Wonder Woman. You will need to unlock all the other characters in order to play with them.

The following guide will explain how to unlock all characters in MultiVersus.

How To Unlock Characters In MultiVersus

There are several ways through which you can unlock characters in the game, including microtransactions. It all comes down to you and which way is more comfortable on you and your wallet.

Using Gold

Gold is the basic in-game currency that you can use to unlock new characters. You can earn gold by simply playing and winning matches against other players. Gold is also awarded as a reward for logging in daily, completing starter missions, leveling up characters as well as the battle pass.

This, however, is the slowest and hardest way to unlock characters in MultiVersus as it will require a lot of grinding and winning matches to unlock all the characters. Note that a character costs between 1500 to 3000 gold.

Using Gleamium

A much faster, but more expensive way to unlock characters in MultiVersus is through Gleamium.

Gleamium is another type of in-game currency but it costs real money to purchase. This is the premium currency that you cannot farm through progression.

If you are interested in taking out your wallet, the following are the purchase options that are currently available:

450 Gleamium – $4.99

1,000 Gleamium – $9.99

2,200 Gleamium – $19.99

6,000 Gleamium – $49.99

Each character you want to unlock using Gleamium will cost 700 Gleamium. Hence, you will need to spend roughly $100 (or more) to unlock the entire roster of characters.

This is a really expensive way to unlock the characters but if you have the money to spend, then it surely is the fastest way to unlock all the characters in MultiVersus.

Using Character Tokens

The third and final way of unlocking characters in MultiVersus is through Character Tokens. They are another type of in-game currency. However, they cannot be purchased like Gleamium and cannot be farmed like gold.

Character Tokens are obtained as part of the Founder Packs which is a way of supporting the developers and the game. These packs contain several bonus items including Character Tokens.

Right now, there are three different Founder Packs available for purchase in MultiVersus but they are pretty expensive. The standard pack costs $39.99 which gets you 15 Character Tokens and 300 Gleamium.

Each Character Token unlocks a single character, meaning that if you purchase the Standard pack, you can unlock 15 Characters.