Best Perks And Tips For Taz In MultiVersus

The Tasmanian Devil is one of the three Looney Tunes characters available to use in MultiVersus. This beast will turn into a ball of energy when enraged, causing mayhem to anyone coming in his path.

Taz possesses brute strength and although he lacks intelligence, he can still win a fight using the right collection of Perks. He used to be one of the strongest characters in the game before being nerfed.

The following guide will point out the best perks you can have for Taz in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Taz In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: I Gotta Get In There!

I Gotta Get In There is a Tier 10 Bonus Perk that allows your companions to join the fight as well. This in turn will add a boost to your damage, knockback, armor, and duration.

The best way to use this Perk is when Taz is about to perform his Dogpile attack which is perhaps the strongest move in his arsenal and adding a Signature Perk to it will make it even more lethal.

However, do note that the Signature Perk should only be used against stronger characters. Therefore, save this Perk for the right time.

Perk Slot 1: Percussive Punch Power

Arguably the best Perk to use as a Bruiser character in MultiVersus. Percussive Punch Power is a Tier 2 Perk possessed by Taz which you can use to enhance the damage of each attack.

This will be a game-changer for both you and your allies during a fight since it will not only increase the damage per attack but will also boost the launch capability on horizontal attacks, mainly when teamed up with another horizontal character.

Perk Slot 2: Tasmanian Trigonometry

Since Taz already has a horizontal attack focus, you can use the Tier 7 Tasmanian Trigonometry Perk to increase 15% of your allies’ base knockback.

Being a Bruiser, this Perk will make it easy for both you and your fellow Bruiser teammates to knock the opponent off of the Platform.

Perk Slot 3: School Me Once…

School Me Once is a Tier 11 Perk that provides your allies with a temporary projectile block buff for a couple of seconds upon being knocked back by a projectile.

Being a giant beast, Taz is an easy target for projectile attacks. However, with the help of this Perk, you can easily prevent Taz from being locked on by any enemy projectiles during a fight.

Taz Tips