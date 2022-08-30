Best Perks And Tips For Steven Universe In MultiVersus

It is obviously an unfair fight when you put your favorite TV show characters in a game and they have to fight each other. That is why perks exist to put some of the ordinary characters on the same level as some of the powerful opponents. Steven Universe is one of the support characters in MultiVersus and comes packed with a solid arsenal of attacks and perks to help the team get that win.

In this guide, we will look at the best perks and tips that will help you bring the best out of Steven in MultiVersus.

Best Perks for Steven Universe in MultiVersus

Although all perks bring something new and exciting to the table, but you only have one slot for Signature Perk and three for normal perks, so you have to choose wisely.

To help you build the best set-up for Steven Universe we have put together a list of perks that will help you get the most out of this character in MultiVersus.

Signature Perk: Bounce Bubble

Bounce Bubble is hands down the best signature ability for Steven in MultiVersus. This ability allows you to extend the enemy’s hit stun. It will also increase the velocity of their knockback as soon as they hit your wall or shield.

This perk works great in combination with a follow-up attack by another teammate. Since the opponent is going to take a few moments to recover, that will be your chance to cash that opportunity and deal some damage.

Perk Slot 1: Ice to Beat You!

Being a support player Steven has to make sure that he and his team always has the upper hand when it comes to landing the first punch. Ice to Beat You will allow you and your team to inflict one stack of ice when you use projectiles to knock the enemy back.

Once the enemy is inflicted with ice, it will slow them down. If you are paired up with a strong attacker then use this opportunity to deal some heavy damage when they are down on the ground.

Perk Slot 2: Triple Jump

This perk allows you to do an extra jump, on top of the two jumps you already can, when you hit an enemy in the air. This ability is particularly useful for a situation when you want to do a follow-up attack or when you want to get away from the gruesome situation on the ground.

This ability is not just for you but for your teammates as well, so it is a must-have when you are playing as Steven.

Perk Slot 3: That’s Flammable, Doc

It is one of the quirky perks that is fun to use and quite effective in a combat situation. This perk will set your opponent on fire when they are knocked back from your projectile and your teammate hits them with a melee attack.

This perk will take some practice to get used to but once you mastered it, you will be able to do wonders with it.

Steven Universe Tips

Steven might not be best for every playstyle but if you are eager to try him and want to actually get the return then you can follow the tips we have mentioned below.

Focus on Being the Support

When you are playing as Steven, you need to put your main focus on supporting your team. Don’t try to take down enemies all by yourself. Support players should always be the last ones to die. However, if you are on the frontlines then there are high chances that you won’t last the whole fight.

Use Your Shields

Steven is known for his shields that possess some great abilities such as stunning an enemy if you pair it with your signature Bounce Bubble ability. You can use your shield in many useful ways.

You can put up shields to block enemies from coming any further than you allow them to come while also protecting your teammates.

Pairing Up with Good Teammates

It is said that a support player is as good as their team. Support players can’t do everything on their own and have to rely on their team heavily. Steven is no exception.

Steven might have tons of support abilities that will help his teammates. However, dealing serious amounts of damage and taking down enemies is not his strong suit. That is why you have to pick a team that compliments your abilities.