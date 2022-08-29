Best Perks and Tips For Rick In MultiVersus

In its goal to gather characters from various Warner Bros.-owned franchises, the cross-over MultiVersus fight game has included the fan-favorites Rick and Morty.

The following guide will focus on Rick alone by pointing out the best possible perks you can have for him to increase his fighting capabilities. That as well as a few tips to help you master him in the game.

Best Perks For Rick In MultiVersus

Signature Perk:

Perk Slot 1: Coffeezilla

This reduces the ability cooldowns of the entire team by a whole 10%. Rick and his allies hence have an increased opportunity to spam their abilities for the duration of the fight.

Perk Slot 2: Make it Rain, Dog

This increases the speed of ranged attacks for not only Rick but the entire team by 20% which can be stacked further to 25%.

The increased projectile speed is something crucial to ranged characters in MultiVersus, making Rick an important addition to any team roster.

Perk Slot 3: Shirt Cannon Sniper

This perk is best when the enemies are further away from you. It basically increases the damage by 7% to those enemies who are far. It can be utilized to keep the enemies from closing you down and keeping them as much far as possible.

Rick Tips