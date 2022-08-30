Best Perks And Tips For Reindog In MultiVersus

Reindog is an original character that was specifically designed for MultiVersus. Unlike the other characters in the game, he does not belong to any show or cartoon.

This adorable character belongs to the support class and its moves are designed in such a way that is helpful during protecting and supporting a team or a group.

The following guide will explain what perks work best with Reindog in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Reindog In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Fire Fluff

Fire Fluff boosts the power of Reindog’s attack – Fireball and turns it into a Firewall on impact with the ground which increases the damage of Fireball by many folds.

Perk Slot 1: Make It Rain, Dog!

This ability gives a rise to the speed of projectile attacks by your team, making them difficult to dodge. It also helps Reindog to launch enemies too in the air instead of projectiles.

Perk Slot 2: Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down is the best option for the second slot as this perk will give a rise to the damage dealt to knocked down or repelled enemies. This perk works the best when your partner belongs to the Bruiser or Assassin class as they have already high damage attacks.

Perk Slot 3: Static Electricity

This is one of the most powerful abilities of Reindog that deals high damage to the opponents through electric shock. However, there is a condition that allies must stay on the ground for more than four seconds. If any of your allies leave the ground, the timer will reset and you will not be able to use this ability until it reaches four seconds again.

Reindog Tips

Despite him belonging to the support class, you can use Reindog for inflicting damage to the enemies as well. His attacks combined with powerful perks deal sufficient damage to your opponents and you easily turn the tides using him.

The best strategy for Reindog is to stay alive and play slow as this will enable you to support your allies in keeping them alive. You can use this character as a shield as it can withstand a lot of damage and will not be defeated easily.

Furthermore, Reindog is a professional when it comes to managing the crowd and clearing up space. Whenever you feel that your team is in trouble, simply use his abilities like Meteor, Fireball, etc., which will clear up the area and distract your enemies.