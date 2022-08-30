If you are lucky enough to receive a promo code to use in MultiVersus, you will also be looking for where to redeem the code from. This guide will give step-by-step information on how you can redeem a code.

How to Redeem a Code in MultiVersus

Rather than looking for a redeem section in the game, you will head to the official MultiVersus website and sign in to your WB account. You need to have the WB account linked to your Steam, Epic games, or console version of the game and have signed in at least once in the game.

After you have signed into the website, you will then head to the tab on the left and click on ‘Beta Management’. You will enter the unique code that you found there and select the correct platform for the game that you play on.

Promo Codes for MultiVersus can reward players with a number of things. Do keep in mind that these rewards will be cosmetic in nature and not give anyone any edge when it comes to actual gameplay.

Codes List

You can get a Redeem Code for MultiVersus from twitch drop and unique promotional codes. As of right now, there is only one available code that you can redeem from the website.

EVO2022 – You will receive EVO 2022 banner and a profile icon that will end after the end of season 1.

Stay tuned in as we update this page with more promo codes for MultiVersus as they pop up.