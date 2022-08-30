Best Perks And Tips For Iron Giant In MultiVersus

Thanks to his massive metallic body, the Iron Giant is a character designed to take some heavy beating in MultiVersus. He may be a little slow compared to other characters but his power makes him one of the best ones to launch a good, strong attack.

The following guide will show the best perks to get for Iron Giant in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Iron Giant In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Afterburners

This signature perk seems to be best at giving opponents some real damage as it involves a rocket launch. The rockets will be launched from his boots and strike the opponent.

Along with this, the firewalls will give your opponent extra damage, making them vulnerable to further attacks.

Perk Slot 1: School Me Once

This perk gives an extra boost to the Iron Giant and provides him with energy for a few seconds. It can be effectively used when you are attacked by your enemies and have fallen back.

Iron giant has a big body, so it may take him time to recover from an attack. Therefore, this perk will help him get back on his feet and get ready to launch their own attacks.

Perk Slot 2: I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

This one gives a 10% cool down after dodging an attack, allowing the Iron Giant to launch a counterattack.

Perk Slot 3: Last Stand

This perk is activated when you receive 100 damage. It will provide with extra 10% damage. This is essential as you will probably get hit a couple of times since the iron giant’s body is much more visible than other characters.

Iron Giants Tips