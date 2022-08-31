Best Perks And Tips For Harley Quinn In MultiVersus

Joker’s queen and Batman’s most famous enemy, Harley Quinn, has been able to acquire the top ranks of the roster in MultiVersus.

Hailing from the assassin class, she has quick reflexes, complex movement mechanics and attack combos mostly based on explosives which can be annoying to deal with sometimes and can easily knock their opponents during combat.

Mastering perks must be the main focus of players in the game and if you decided to continue with the queen of tricks and explosives, then read on through the following article to learn about some of the best perks and tips of Harley Quinn in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Harley Quinn In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Smooth Moves

This perk provides Harley with a huge bonus, strengthening her attacks and enabling her to effectively trap and attack enemies using her tools, gadgets, and sneaky tricks.

Perk Slot 1: Fancy Footwork

For the first slot, this perk is the most suitable one as it lets you and your team dodge enemy attacks easily which increases the survival of your whole team.

Perk Slot 2: Triple Jump

As the name suggests, this perk gives your team an extra jump after each encounter with your opponent, and considering Harley’s quick reflexes, this perk is helpful in enabling her to perform quick and brutal attack combos in the air.

Perk Slot 3: Slippery Customer

This perk boosts your team’s ability to evade enemy attacks and when combined with Footwork, your team’s mobility will increase to the level that will create confusion in your enemy team and you can take advantage of the openings they create during that instant.

Harley Quinn Tips