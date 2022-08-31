Best Perks And Tips For Harley Quinn In MultiVersus

Joker’s queen and Batman’s most famous enemy, Harley Quinn, has been able to acquire the top ranks of the roster in MultiVersus.
Hailing from the assassin class, she has quick reflexes, complex movement mechanics and attack combos mostly based on explosives which can be annoying to deal with sometimes and can easily knock their opponents during combat.
Mastering perks must be the main focus of players in the game and if you decided to continue with the queen of tricks and explosives, then read on through the following article to learn about some of the best perks and tips of Harley Quinn in MultiVersus.
Best Perks For Harley Quinn In MultiVersus
Signature Perk: Smooth Moves
This perk provides Harley with a huge bonus, strengthening her attacks and enabling her to effectively trap and attack enemies using her tools, gadgets, and sneaky tricks.
Perk Slot 1: Fancy Footwork
For the first slot, this perk is the most suitable one as it lets you and your team dodge enemy attacks easily which increases the survival of your whole team.
Perk Slot 2: Triple Jump
As the name suggests, this perk gives your team an extra jump after each encounter with your opponent, and considering Harley’s quick reflexes, this perk is helpful in enabling her to perform quick and brutal attack combos in the air.
Perk Slot 3: Slippery Customer
This perk boosts your team’s ability to evade enemy attacks and when combined with Footwork, your team’s mobility will increase to the level that will create confusion in your enemy team and you can take advantage of the openings they create during that instant.
Harley Quinn Tips
- Her explosive attacks are one of the most annoying ones to deal with. Use these attacks to their fullest to create confusion among your enemies which will provide you with openings in their formation. One of the best examples is her neutral special which will provide you with projectiles that stick to your enemies and explode after some time.
- You can also use these projectiles for crowd control. Jack-in-the-box can be used to set a trap as your opponents will try to avoid it and go through the area where you are already waiting for them will another attack etc.
- Apart from the explosives, her vertical attacks also prove to be a game-changer. Mastering her Up normal and Up special attacks will give you numerous advantages against your opponents and will let you stack easy kills.