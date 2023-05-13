Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Troop Trees Guide

In this guide, we will discuss everything there is to know about Troop Trees in Mount and Blade 2 as they are a very important part of this game. These Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Troop Trees are what will help you determine how good a soldier that you are buying from someone is.
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Troop Trees
The rank and nobility of the person selling you the soldier are directly proportional to the quality of the soldier and the better the soldier the higher the price. Let’s get started:
Different Troop trees are present in Mount and Blade 2 and they differ on the basis of the factions and the part of map you find them at.
As we are aware that factions are present in segregated areas on the map, so for getting a specific Troop tree that has the details about a certain faction then you will have to travel to that specific area and get that tree.
The game’s encyclopedia has knowledge about these troop trees and if you want to learn in advance the kind of troops yours will branch into when approaching large armies then this is the perfect thing for you.
There are a lot of different specialized troops in this game that have the capability to upgrade to stronger soldiers. There is a lot of variety in these trees and you can see that from the trees we have found. Let’s take a look:
Darshi Troop Trees
These are the Troop Trees more inclined towards the Darshi Faction:
Koleman to Ghilman to Ghulam
Desert Bandits Troop Trees
These are the Troop Trees more inclined towards the Desert Bandits Faction:
Bedouin Rover
- Nomad Bandit
-
- Harami to Aserai Faris to Aserai Veteran Faris to Aserai Vanguard Faris
- Aserai Mameluke Cavalry to Aserai Mameluke Heavy Cavalry
-
- Aserai Skirmisher to Aserai Archer to Aserai Master Archer
- Desert Bandit Boss
- Desert Bandits Hero
Forest Bandits
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Forest Bandit faction:
Bushwacker
- Freebooter
-
-
- Forest Bandit to Battarian Fian to Battarian Fian Champion
- Battarian Falxman to Battarian Veteran Falxman
- Battarian Raider to Battarian Falxman to Battarian Veteran Falxman
-
- Forest Bandit Boss
- Forest Bandits Hero
Looters Troop Trees
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Looters faction:
Deserter
- Imperial Trained Infantryman
-
-
- Imperial Veteran Infantryman to Imperial Legionary
- Imperial Menavliaton to Imperial Elite Menavliaton
-
Looter
- Imperial Infantryman
-
-
- Imperial Trained Infantryman
- Imperial Veteran Infantryman to Imperial Legionary
- Imperial Menavliaton to Imperial Elite Menavliaton
- Imperial Trained Infantryman
-
Looter Hero
Radagos’s Raider
Mountain Bandits Troop Trees
These troop tress will be discussing the Mountain Bandits Faction:
Hillmen
- Brigand
-
- Vlandian Bilman to Vlandian Voulgier or Vlandian Pikeman
- Highwayman to Vlandian Champion to Vlandian Banner Knight
-
- Vlandian Infantry
-
-
- Vlandian Light Cavalry to Vlandian Vanguard
- Vlandian Swordsman to Vlandia Sergeant
-
Mountain Bandit Boss
Mountain Bandits Hero
Nord Troop Trees
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Nord faction:
Skolder Recruit to Skolder Warrior Brotva to Skolder Veteran Brotva
Sea Raiders
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Sea Raider faction:
Sea Raider
-
- Sea Raider Warrior
- Sea Raider Chief to Sturgian Druzhinnik to Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion
- Varyag Veteran to Sturgian Druzhinnik to Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion
- Sturgian Soldier
- Sturgian Spearman to Sturgian Shock Troop or Sturgian Veteran Warrior
- Sturgian Berserker to Sturgian Ulfhedar
- Sea Raider Warrior
Sea Raider Boss
Sea Raiders Hero
Steppe Bandits
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Steppe Bandits faction:
Steppe Bandit
- Marauder
-
- Raider to Khuzait Kheshig to Khuzait Khan’s Guard
- Khuzait Lancer to Khuzait Heavy Lancer
-
- Khuzait Raider to Khuzait Horse Archer to Khuzait Heavy Horse Archer
Steppe Bandit Boss
Steppe Bandits Hero
Vakken
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Vekken faction:
Recruit Forester to Expert Forester to Veteran Forester
Aserain
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Aserian faction:
Aserai Recruit
- Aserai Tribesman
-
-
- Aserai Skirmisher to Aserai Archer to Aserai Master Archer
- Aserai Footman to Aserai Infantry to Aserai Veteran Infantry
-
Aserai Armed Trader
Aserai Caravan Guard
Aserai Caravan Master
Aserai Youth to Aserai Tribal Horseman to Aserai Faris to Aserai Veteran Faris to Aserai Vanguard Faris
Aserai Mameluke Soldier
-
- Aserai Mameluke Regular to Aserai Mameluke Cavalry to Aserai Mameluke Heavy Cavalry
- Aserai Mameluke Axeman toAserai Mameluke Guard to Aserai Mameluke Palace Guard
Aserai Militia Archer
Aserai Militia Spearman
Aserai Militia Veteran Archer
Aserai Militia Veteran Spearman
Aserai Veteran Caravan Guard
- Beni Zilal Recruit to Beni Zilal Soldier to Beni Zilal Royal Guard
- Confident Contender
- Guard
- Jawwal Recruit to Jawwal Recruit Camel Rider to Jawwal Recruit Bedouin
Battanian Troop Trees
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Battanian faction:
- Battanian Armed Trader
- Battanian Caravan Guard
- Battanian Caravan Master
- Battanian Volunteer
- Battanian Clan Warrior
- Battanian Trained Warrior to Battanian Picked Warrior to Battanian Trained Spearman
- Battanian Scout to Battanian Horseman
- Battanian Wood Runner
- Battanian Raider to Battanian Falxman to Battanian Veteran Falxman
- Battanian Skrimisher to Battanian Veteran Skirmisher to Battanian Wildling or Battanian Mounted Skirmisher
- Battanian Clan Warrior
- Battanian Highborn Youth to Battanian Highborn Warrior to Battanian Hero to Battanian Fian to Battanian Fian Champion
- Battanian Militia Archer
- Battanian Militia Spearman
- Battanian Militia Veteran Archer
- Battanian Militia Veteran Spearman
- Battanian Veteran Caravan Guard
- Young Wolf to Seasoned Wolf to Chosen Wolf
- Guard
- Skene to Kern to Redshank
- Training Master
Imperial
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Imperial faction:
- Archer
- Borrowed Troop to Veteran Borrowed Troop
- Champion Fighter
- Recruit Eleftheroi to Expert Eleftheroi to Veteran Eleftheroi
- Guardian Recruit to Expert Guardian to Veteran Guardian
- Oath Keeper Recruit to Expert Oath Keeper to Veteran Oath Keeper
- Guard
- Guardian Recruit to Expert Guardian to Veteran Guardian
- Hardy Contender
- Hastati to Principes to Triarii
- Headman’s Troop
- Hidden Pawn to Hidden Hand to Puppeteer
- Imperial Recruit
- Imperial Infantryman
- Imperial Trained Infantryman
- Imperial Veteran Infantryman to Imperial Legionary
- Imperial Menavliaton to Imperial Elite Menavliaton
- Imperial Trained Infantryman
- Imperial Archer
- Imperial Trained Archer
- Imperial Veteran Archer to Imperial Palatine Guard or Imperial Bucellarii
- Imperial Trained Archer
- Imperial Infantryman
Imperial Crossbowman to Imperial Sergeant Crossbowman
- Imperial Armed Trader
- Imperial Caravan Guard
- Imperial Caravan Master
- Imperial Vigla Recruit to Imperial Equite to Imperial Heavy Horseman to Imperial Cataphract to Imperial Elite Cataphract
- Imperial Militia Archer
- Imperial Militia Spearman
- Imperial Militia Veteran Archer
- Imperial Militia Veteran Spearman
- Imperial Veteran Caravan Guard
- Regular Fighter
- Sword Sister
Khuzait Troop Trees
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Khuzait faction:
- Guard
- Karakhuzait Nomad to Karakhuzait Rider to Karakhuzait Elder
- Khuzait Nomad
- Khuzait Tribal Warrior
- Khuzait Raider to Khuzait Horse Archer to Khuzait Heavy Horse Archer
- Khuzait Horseman to Khuzait Lancer to Khuzait Heavy Lancer
- Khuzait Footman
- Khuzait Hunter to Khuzait Archer to Khuzait Marksman
- Khuzait Spearman to Khuzait Spear Infantry to Khuzait Darkhan
- Khuzait Tribal Warrior
- Khuzait Armed Trader
- Khuzait Caravan Guard
- Khuzait Caravan Master
- Khuzait Noble’s Son to Khuzait Qanqli to Khuzait Torguud to Khuzait Kheshig to Khuzait Khan’s Guard
- Khuzait Militia Archer
- Khuzait Militia Spearman
- Khuzait Militia Veteran Archer
- Khuzait Militia Veteran Spearman
- Khuzait Veteran Caravan Guard
Sturgian Troop Trees
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Sturian faction:
- Bold Contender
- Guard
- Huskarl Swordsman
- Skolder Recruit to Skolder Warrior Brotva to Skolder Veteran Brotva
- Sturgian Recruit
- Sturgian Warrior
- Sturgian Soldier
- Sturgian Spearman to Sturgian Shock Troop or Sturgian Veteran Warrior
- Sturgian Berserker to Sturgian Ulfhedar
- Sturgian Soldier
- Sturgian Woodsman
- Sturgian Brigand to Sturgian Hardened Brigand to Sturgian Horse Raider
- Sturgian Hunter to Sturgian Archer to Sturgian Veteran Bowman
- Sturgian Warrior
- Sturgian Armed Trader
- Sturgian Caravan Guard
- Sturgian Caravan Master
- Sturgian Warrior Son to Varyag to Varyag Veteran to Sturgian Druzhinnik to Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion
- Sturgian Militia Archer
- Sturgian Militia Spearman
- Sturgian Militia Veteran Archer
- Sturgian Militia Veteran Spearman
- Sturgian Veteran Caravan Guard
Vlandian Troop Trees
These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Vlandian faction:
- Sprout to Sapling to Arboreal
- Boar Novice to Boar Veteran to Boar Champion
- Dignified Contender
- Guard
- Poacher
- Vlandian Armed Trader
- Vlandian Squire to Vlandian Gallant to Vlandian Knight to Vlandian Champion to Vlandian Banner Knight
- Vlandian Recruit
- Vlandian Levy Crossbowman to Vlandian Crossbowman to Vlandian Hardened Crossbowman to Vlandian Sharpshooter
- Vlandian Footman
- Vlandian Spearman
- Vlandian Bilman to Vlandian Voulgier or Vlandian Pikeman
- Vlandian Infantry
- Vlandian Light Cavalry to Vlandian Vanguard
- Vlandian Swordsman to Vlandian Sergeant
- Vlandian Spearman
- Vlandian Caravan Guard
- Vlandian Caravan Master
- Vlandian Militia Archer
- Vlandian Militia Spearman
- Vlandian Militia Veteran Archer
- Vlandian Militia Veteran Spearman
- Vlandian Veteran Caravan Guard