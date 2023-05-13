Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls Guide

There are so many different things to control in Mount and Blade II that it might be a bit hard at the start to keep track of all the controls. So for your ease, we will explain all the Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls in detail in this guide.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls

Almost all the controls in Bannerlord can be remapped to your preferred key if you do not like the default set. To rebind a control, follow these steps:

While in-game, open the menu by pressing Escape key.

Go to Options in the menu.

Click the Mouse and Keyboard

Select the key that you want to remap.

Press the new key to set it.

Movement Controls

Up: W

Down: S

Left: A

Right: D

Jump: Space

Crouch: Z

Action Controls

Interact: F

Attack: LMB (Left Mouse Button)

Defend: RMB (Right Mouse Button)

Equip Next Weapon: Mouse Scroll Up

Equip Next Shield: Mouse Scroll Down

Show Indicators: Left Alt

Leave: Tab

Kick/Bash: E

Switch Weapon Usage: X

Equip Item 1: Numpad 1

Equip Item 2: Numpad 2

Equip Item 3: Numpad 3

Equip Item 4: Numpad 4

Drop Weapon: G

Sheath Weapon: (,)

Zoom: Left Shift

View Character: (~) (Console key)

Camera Toggle: R

Character Zoom In: Numpad +

Character Zoom Out: Numpad –

Toggle Walk / Run Mode: Caps Lock

Map Controls: (Campaign)

Move Party Up: Up Arrow

Move Party Down: Down Arrow

Move Party Right: Right Arrow

Move Party Left: Left Arrow

Quick Save: F5

Camera Speed: Left Shift

Zoom In: Mouse Scroll Up

Zoom Out: Mouse Scroll Down

Pause Time: 1

Resume Time: 2

Fast-Forward Time: 3

Resume/Pause Time: Space

Order Menu

View Orders: Backspace

Select Order 1: F1

Select Order 2: F2

Select Order 3: F3

Select Order 4: F4

Select Order 5: F5

Select Order 6: F6

Select Order 7: F7

Select Order 8: F8

Select Order Return: F9

Select Everyone: 0

Select Group 1: 1

Select Group 2: 2

Select Group 3: 3

Select Group 4: 4

Select Group 5: 5

Select Group 6: 6

Select Group 7: 7

Select Group 8: 8

Mount and Blade Bannerlord Shortcuts

Banner Editor: B

Character Developer: C

Inventory: I

Encyclopedia: N

Kingdom: K

Clan: L

Quests: J

Party: P

Face Generation: V

Chat Menu