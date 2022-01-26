MotorStorm Reboot Rumored To Be Under Consideration

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be considering to revive the off-road racing franchise with a MotorStorm reboot for PlayStation 5.

Taking to Twitter a couple of days back, leaker Ooops Leaks, who accurately leaked the delay of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, claimed that Sony has been lately discussing a MotorStorm reboot to serve as an arcade racing counterweight to its racing simulation Gran Turismo franchise.

Motorstorm reboot was discussed at Sony. The company wants an arcade racing game associated with PlayStation brand in counterweight to Gran Turismo series. Recent Twisted Metal developer switch could indicate that the project might be given to Lucid Games. pic.twitter.com/cPCKfdexok — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 24, 2022

MotorStorm received five installments before going on a hiatus nearly a decade ago. MotorStorm: RC was the last to release back in 2012 after which Sony closed down developer Evolution Studios in 2016 while retaining full ownership of the franchise. The entire PlayStation 4 generation hence missed out on any MotorStorm game, a decision which worked against Sony since the talented staff of Evolution Studios was picked up by Codemasters for its Dirt and F1 franchises.

MotorStorm: Pacific Rift, the second installment to release in 2008, is considered to be the best entry in the franchise. MotorStorm: Apocalypse, the fourth entry, took a serious hit due to its timing. The game had to be delayed due to the 2011 Japan earthquake and eventually cancelled for the region.

It remains to be confirmed why Sony chose to shutter Evolution Studios despite the success and fan-following of its MotorStorm games. Presently though, if rumors about a MotorStorm reboot are indeed true, fans will be happy to once again sit behind their off-road vehicles and that too on the new PlayStation 5 hardware.