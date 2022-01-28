NetherRealm Teases Fans With Mortal Kombat 12 Leak

The existence of Mortal Kombat 12 has come into question after developer NetherRealm Studios dropped a teaser of sorts for fans of the franchise.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, senior producer Jonathan Andersen shared a now deleted photo of his workstation (via Reddit) with various promotional media scattered all over. Eagle-eyed fans were keenly able to spot a file named “MK12_Mast” on his computer screen which can only stand for Mortal Kombat 12.

However, the said file was right beneath an email from NetherRealm Studios asking its staff to “take extra care with this material” as “fans eagerly scrape the internet for any trace…” of presumably unannounced projects.

The intention behind the photo has hence raised questions. Some believe that Andersen is simply trolling the community while others are labelling it as an intentional marketing ploy. Mortal Kombat 12 is inevitable but whether NetherRealm Studios plans to make that its next project remains to be officially confirmed.

The last Mortal Kombat 11 was released in 2019 and sold more than 12 million copies worldwide across all support platforms by 2021. The game was a critical success and boosted the lifetime sales of the franchise to more than 73 million copies sold.

NetherRealm Studios has been confirmed to be working on an unannounced project which has been rumored to be a Marvel-based fighting game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The developer has previously worked with DC Comics for Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe. Hence, the developer can indeed switch to add Marvel characters to its Mortal Kombat franchise as well.

There is also Injustice 3 to consider. NetherRealm Studios has always released a new Injustice game after Mortal Kombat. Injustice 3 is still missing in action which makes the mention of Mortal Kombat 12 surprising to say the least.