How To Get Glavenus In Monster Hunter Stories 2?

Glavenus, with its imposing figure and deadly tail, is a formidable monster in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Its unique design and powerful attacks make it a coveted addition to any rider’s team.

This guide will walk you through finding and capturing a Glavenus egg. We’ll cover where to find this powerful monster, how to increase your chances of encountering it, and tips for defeating it in battle.

Glavenus Location in Monster Hunter Stories 2

The first point you can get a Glavenus of your own is after fighting him in the story. After this encounter, Glavenus will start appearing in dens around the map, most notably in the Alcala region. If you’re lucky, you might even stumble upon a Wild Glavenus in Monster Hunter Stories 2!

To increase your chances of finding a Wild Glavenus, complete the subquest “A Scrivener’s Worries,” which requires you to hunt a low-ranked Glavenus. This will guarantee the existence of a Glavenus in the area, making it easier to find one. If you have a Mizutsune, you can use its kinship ability to defeat Glavenus and trigger its special retreat condition.

TIP Make sure you accept the subquest request to spawn a Glavenus.

Most players have found them in the Agiki region, but this location can change for you.

Glavenus’s Special Retreat Condition

To trigger Glavenus’s special retreat condition, you must defeat it using a Mizutsune kinship ability. If you don’t have a Mizutsune, you can use paintballs to increase your chances of a successful retreat.

Glavenus Stats and Abilities

Glavenus has impressive fire attack and defense stats, making it a formidable opponent. Its kinship ability, “Scorching Blade,” deals medium fire damage to one enemy with a low burn chance. Additionally, Glavenus has a reasonably high crit rate, making it a great candidate for critical-based skills.

How to Defeat Glavenus in Monster Hunter Stories 2?

Glavenus, while a formidable boss, isn’t entirely invincible as it might seem. Studying its fighting pattern and weaknesses and the strategy below can help you overcome this fight rather easily.

Weaknesses

As we told you earlier, Glavenus is a powerful monster, but it also has some weaknesses, except for the tail part. Glavenus’ head and body are weak against slashing, piercing, and blunt.

Behavior

After the weaknesses, let’s start with some of Glavenus’ behaviors. Glavenus’ first behavior is Default, in which its attack type is Power. The second behavior is Enraged, with an attack-type of Technical, and the third is Blazeball, with an attack-type of Speed.

Take some Heals and Vital Essences

Glavenus has very powerful single-target moves, so you have been advised to collect as many Vital Essences and healing items as possible before fighting the monster.

Glavenus Fight Strategy

Now, for fighting the boss, the strategy is simple. You have two options: You can either attack its tail from the start and break it first since it has no weaknesses, or you can leave it.

If you take out its tail first, which is as sturdy as it gets, you will be a step ahead in defeating that boss and making him retreat. Once you have taken out its tail, he can’t use it anymore, and after that, you can focus on the head and body, which are its Achilles’ heel.

Glavenus will also spend a turn charging up a fiery attack, which can be very dangerous, and it is your warning for Blazeball as well. This is a speed skill so you should have a kinship skill for interrupting that attack.

Use potions and other items whenever the need for healing the party arises so you can take on the monster effectively.

You should use attacks like rapid shots, power attacks, and venom strikes on the Glavenus’s head and body, which should ultimately help to make the beast falter.

Glavenus Drops

After defeating the boss, you will get Glavenus Fang (x5), Glavenus Hellshell (x1), Glavenus Plate (x1), and Fortune Fang (x1).

Glavenus Egg

Once you’ve defeated the boss, head inside the nearest cave and you’ll get Glavenus egg inside the beast’s nest.