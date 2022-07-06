There are many resources to harvest in Monster Hunter Rise, some of which are more challenging to acquire than others. The Timeworn Crimson Horn is a specific monster part that players have been asking how to obtain.

Timeworn Crimson Horn apparently belongs to a wyvern but is being carried around in Monster Hunter Rise by Daimyo Hermitaurs. You will hence need to track down that creature to farm Timeworn Crimson Horns if you are looking to craft some of the endgame armor and equipment in the Sunbreak expansion.

The following guide will explain how to get Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise.

How To Get Timeworn Crimson Horn

Daimyo Hermitaur, a crab-like creature with massive claws, is your only source of getting Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise.

There are two ways of going about this. The first is to break open the shell of a Daimyo Hermitaur for Timeworn Crimson Horn. Take note that you will require a blunt weapon such as a hammer to deal the most damage. Its shell is incredibly tough and hence, you will need a weapon that does not bounce off on impact.

The second way is to capture a Daimyo Hermitaur to get Timeworn Crimson Horn as your capture reward. You can actually do both at the same time: break open its shell and then capture it. That will give you twice the chance of the creature dropping Timeworn Crimson Horn.

That being said, the drop chance of Timeworn Crimson Horn from breaking the shell is far more than the capture reward. There is a significant 90% chance of looting Timeworn Crimson Horn when you break the shell of a Daimyo Hermitaur. In comparison, you only have a 10% chance of getting Timeworn Crimson Horn by capturing a Daimyo Hermitaur.

Keep in mind that this is a Master Rank reward. You will not net any Timeworn Crimson Horns if you are slaying Daimyo Hermitaur before reaching the designated rank.

Daimyo Hermitaurs Locations

Daimyo Hermitaurs can be found in coastal and sandy areas. You can search for them in Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, and Flooded Forest. If you are playing the new Sunbreak expansion, look for Daimyo Hermitaurs in the Jungle.

Timeworn Crimson Horn Uses

It is a forging component that may be utilized to create armor and buddy equipment. One of these unique horns is required in order to create the Hermitaur Coil, which is a component of the Hermitaur Master Rank armor set.