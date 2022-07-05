Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Shagaru Magala Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

Shagaru Magala is one of the many new monsters that are added through the Sunbreak expansion. It is a really hostile monster who is known for hunting. This guide will cover all the details that you need to know about Shagaru Magala in Monster Hunter Rise like its weaknesses, weapons, armors, and how to defeat him.

Where Can I find Shagaru Magala in MH Rise Sunbreak?

Sagaru Magala is actually the mature form of Gore Magala and is available with the release of the Sunbreak expansion for MH Rise. You can find Shagaru Magala in the Citadel map of the MH Rise Sunbreak.

Shagaru Magala Weaknesses

In the list below, we have shown how the different types of damage affect each of Shagaru Magala’s body parts in MH Rise Sunbreak. This will help you understand what type of damage you should do to him and where you should aim your attacks.

Head

Cut: 65

Blunt: 60

Ammo: 45

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 5

Dragon: 25

Torso

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 15

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 5

Dragon: 10

Left Arm

Cut: 22

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 25

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 5

Dragon: 30

Right Arm

Cut: 22

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 25

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 5

Dragon: 30

Hind Leg

Cut: 36

Blunt: 36

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 5

Dragon: 10

Tail

Cut: 36

Blunt: 36

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 15

From these stats, it seems that Cut and Blunt weapons are the most effective against Shagaru Magala, while Dragon is the best elemental attack to use against him.

Shagaru Magala Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Shagaru Magala in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. The higher the star rating of the ailment, the more damage it’ll do to Shagaru Magala.

Poison – 3 star

– 3 star Stun – 1 star

– 1 star Paralysis – Immune

– Immune Sleep – Immune

– Immune Blast – Immune

– Immune Exhaust – Immune

– Immune Fireblight – 2 star

– 2 star Waterblight – 1 star

– 1 star Thunderblight – 2 star

– 2 star Iceblight – 1 star

How to Defeat Shagaru Magala in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

As you know already that Shagaru Magala is one of the elder dragons that you are going to face in the Master Rank. To defeat this dangerous boss in MH Rise Sunbreak just keep the things we mentioned below in your mind.

Get the Frenzy Virus

Getting hit by the Frenzy Virus can be really helpful for you. You can overcome the Frenzy Virus and get immunity against this virus for a short time. You can use that time to hit Shagaru Magala and lower his health. Its benefits are not just limited to that. You also get the affinity boost with it.

Dodge His Attacks

He will be using a lot of attacks like-charged punches, aerial dive bombs, and even meteor rain during the enraged mode. You have to be very attentive and dodge these attacks as quickly as possible.

Use Weapons

You should be using weapons like Dual Blades and Insect Glaives to get out of the tricky situations and tight space while fighting with this monster. You can also go with the weapons that help you in blocking several hits like Gunlance and Charged Blade.

Keep the Shield Up

During the first encounter with this boss, most of his attacks can kill you in one shot so keep your shield up. You need to be really quick and make him get out of the enraged mode so you can take him out.

You can also take cover behind some obstacles to get the time to make an on-spot strategy and take this boss out. Just keep these things in mind and continue to fight this boss and you will be able to defeat Shagaru Magala in MHR.

Shagaru Magala Item Drops

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Shagaru Magala Cortex 23% – 20% 30% 30% Shagaru Magala Shard 33% – 20% 39% 55% Shagaru Magala Purifier 19% – 60% 17% 15% Shagaru Magala Lash 12% – – 80% – Shagaru Magala Hardhorn 10% – 97% – – Shagaru Magala Lightwing – – 80% 12% – Dragon Treasure – – – – 10% Old Dragon Treasure – – – – 40%

Shagaru Magala Armor Set

The Shagaru Magala Armor Set comes with the following skills:

Armor Piece Armor Skills Outpost HQ Earrings Wide-Range Level 3, Focus Level 3 Outpost HQ Armor Charge Master Level 1, Critical Draw Level 1 Outpost HQ Braces Charge Master Level 1, Critical Draw Level 1 Outpost HQ Belt Punishing Draw Level 3, Quick Sheathe Level 1 Outpost HQ Greaves Critical Draw Level 2, Quick Sheathe Level 1

Shagaru Magala Weapons

The crafting resources dropped by Shagaru Magala can be used to craft the following weapons for your buddies