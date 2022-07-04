Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor, Drops

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki is one of the many new monsters that have been introduced with the new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. She is a subspecies of Rakna-Kadaki and hence, looks quite similar. She does differ in her attacks though and now packs fire and explosive damage.

The following guide will tell you where to find Pyre Rakna-Kadaki, her weaknesses, how to defeat her, her item drops, and more.

Where Can I Find Pyre Rakna-Kadaki In MH Rise Sunbreak?

You can find Pyre Rakna-Kadaki in two places: the Lava Caverns of Kamura and the Citadel of Elgado.

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Weaknesses

The following list mentions all the damage you can give to Pyre Rakna Kadaki on different parts of the body in MHR.

Head

Cut: 55

Blunt: 65

Ammo: 45

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Chest

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 5

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Claw

Cut: 20

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 5

Fire: 0

Water: 30

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Abdomen

Cut: 38

Blunt: 43

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Leg

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 30

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

While glancing at the above chart, we can observe that Pyre Rakna-Kadaki is very weak against Cut and Blunt weapons.

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Ailment Effectiveness

The following list below has all the effectiveness due to different ailments on Pyre Rakna-Kadaki in MH Rise Sunbreak. Those having more stars are the most effective ailment.

Poison: Immune

Stun: 2 Stars

Paralysis: 1 Star

Sleep: 1 Star

Blast: Immune

Exhaust: Immune

Fireblight: 1 Star

Waterblight: 2 Stars

Thunderblight: 1 Star

Iceblight: 1 Star

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Attack Patterns

Pyrantula Summon: She summons Pyrantulas, her offspring, on the battleground to attack you from two sides.

Web Fireball: She shoots a web to try and capture you that will be accompanied by a fireball.

Explosive Strike: She lunges forward to attack you with her legs causing an explosion in the area of impact.

How To Defeat Pyre Rakna-Kadaki In MH Rise Sunbreak

You have only two choices when it comes to deciding on an elemental weapon against Pyre Rakna-Kadaki: Water or Ice (Water being the better of the two). Every other element, including Fire, Thunder, and Dragon, has no effect on it. Focus on the claws and skull if you’re using Water or Ice.

Your main strategy will be to first dodge her lunges and attacks. There will be a window of opportunity which you can use to go behind her to dish out a few attacks.

Remember to use armor that has a lot of fire-resistant stats. You will need that to mitigate the damage from the explosions and fireballs. You are also recommended to bring a good ranged weapon.

If you are melee though, you will have to make it a habit to stay out of her way until she starts planning her next attack. During this window, rush in and aim for her legs to deal the maximum damage.

Do note that she will attack when her two hands come together in the air. This will alert you to move to the other, safe side. When she summons her offspring, deal with them first because they hardly take a couple of blows.

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Item Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Pyre-Kadaki Cortex 33% 25% 50% 17% 60% Pyre-Kadaki Hardclaw 24% 31% 100% 24% – Pyre-Kadaki Dull Glowgut 16% – 60% 17% – Monster Essence 14% 10% 20% 17% – Pyre-Kadaki Silk+ 13% 20% 80% (Legs x2), 30% (Head) 15% 40% Pyre-Kadaki Spike+ – 15% 40% 10% 10% Queen Substance – – – – 50% Drone Substance – – – – –

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Armor Set

This section will be updated soon.

Pyre Rakna Kadaki Weapons

This section will be updated soon.