Where To Find Monksnail In Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monksnail is a rare specie that you’ll not find frequently in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Nabbing this giant-shelled creature will earn you a snail hat that you’ll be able to wear over your head. If you are looking for the Monksnail in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, here’s how you can get to it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Monksnail Location

While you are traveling around the Elgado Outpost, you’ll receive a request from Flur, the sailor, at the docks. He’ll request you to bring him a photograph of Monksnail and that will give you a cool-looking hat.

Head on an expedition towards the frost islands and make sure you are getting there at the right time. The right time is when the Monksnail will appear and that right time is the daytime. Therefore, you’ll want to begin your journey at nighttime.

After getting to the islands, either go to the subcamp that is in the northeast or find a spot in the proximity where you’ll be able to clearly observe the area shown in the circle below

Get to the deck of a nearby wrecked ship. To get there, wirebug and wall run up the cliff. It is recommended to take an extra wirebug and that will make the job easier. After getting there, look towards the sea in the east beyond the end of the map.

After getting everything done, all you need to do next is wait for the Monksnail to appear. It doesn’t take much for the Monksnail to appear. It takes about 10 minutes for the Monksnail to be visible. If it doesn’t, you should come at some other time as timing the arrival is critical and Monksnail is truly a rarely seen thing.

When you’re able to see the Monksnail, take its picture and take it back to Flur at the docks. This will unlock the armor headpiece for you.