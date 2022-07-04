Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Espinas Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor, Drops

Hunters, rejoice! Espinas is making its debut in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak as the first time the monster has appeared in a major installment in the franchise.

Espinas is a Flying Wyvern that debuted in Season 2.0 of Monster Hunter Frontier more than a decade back. Sunbreak allows you to lock horns with the creature once again to try and take it down.

The following guide will show you where to find and how to defeat Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where Can I Find Espinas In MH Rise Sunbreak?

Espinas may be found in Sunbreak’s Jungle Locale, a brand-new returning region.

Espinas often shows little regard for its surroundings and may ignore hunters even when they assault it, but when it is agitated, it may utilize the spikes on its body to show its true savagery and destroy those who attacked it.

The distinctive red spikes on the strong green body of Flying Wyverns serve as both a weapon of attack and defense, effectively keeping enemies at distance. They thus frequently appear in their realm spread out and unwinding.

However, when they feel danger, their blood vessels enlarge, turning their hide and wing membranes brilliant red, and they will charge at you with notable violence.

Espinas is noteworthy for having a dual nature that allows it to be both terribly violent when challenged and careless with its environment to the point where it frequently and openly slumbers.

Espinas Weaknesses

The several types of damage that may be done to Espinas’s various bodily parts in MHR are listed here. You may use this knowledge to determine which elements and types of weaponry it is most vulnerable to.

Head

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 10

Tail

Cut: 28

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder:0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Leg

Cut: 38

Blunt: 38

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 10

Abdomen

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 10

Wing

Cut: 23

Blunt: 23

Ammo: 200

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Back

Cut: 20

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Espinas Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Espinas in MH Rise Sunbreak. The effectiveness rating is based on the number of stars. The more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Espinas.

Poison: Immune

Stun: 1 Star

Paralysis: 1 Star

Sleep: 1 Star

Blast: 2 Stars

Exhaust: 1 Star

Fireblight: 1 Star

Waterblight: 1 Star

Thunderblight: 1 Star

Iceblight: 2 Stars

Espinas Attack Patterns

Before engaging Espinas in combat in MH Rise, you should research its attack tendencies. To make this easier for you, we have listed all of its moves below.

Poison Fireballs: Espinas can spew out poison fireballs that inflict Fireblight, Poison, and Paralysis.

Horn Attacks: Espinas can launch devastating strikes with its poison-tipped horn that may dislodge any hunter.

Horn and Tail Swipe: Espinas attacks everyone in its vicinity with both its horns and tail.

Swerving Chomp: Espinas does a head swerve before finishing the move with a strong bite. Any hunters who block the action will be thrown off their butt.

Body Slam: Espinas leaps and slams its weight onto the ground.

How To Defeat Espinas In MH Rise Sunbreak

Espinas is huge and quick right now, so you need to be moving constantly. Espinas may charge at you up to three times with one of its most fundamental assaults, a run that resembles the rathian or tigrex. Avoid attempting to outrun this monster by moving to the side or you may be crushed.

Espinas will also use a headbutt that may be repeated a number of times. You must be aware of this move because being in melee range puts you at risk for a swift tail swipe.

The fire comes next. Espinas fire strikes are also infused with poisonous gas, thus each fireball that touches you will cause you to suffer from both Fire and Poison ailments. As a result, avoiding strikes and keeping your mobility throughout the combat area become crucial strategies in this encounter. In addition, this creature occasionally launches a brief blast of flaming poison while taking off swiftly, like Rathalos.

Whatever weapon you choose, you must always pay attention to Espinas positioning and try to flank the monster since its most potent moves are typically frontal. It is highly advised to use a weapon that can either protect you from Espinas’ stampede or that can help you get out of the way quickly like an Insect Glaive and Dual Blades.

Espinas Item Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Espinas Shard 41% 27% 40% 21% 50% Espinas Cortex 31% 37% 70% 35% 34% Espinas Toxic Blood 21% – 30% 26% 15% Espinas Lash 80% 12% _ 8% – Espinas Surspike 5% _ 60% 7% 3% Espinas Mantle 3% 3% 3% 3% 1% Espinas Hardhorn – 21% 85% – Large Wyvern Tear – – – – 50%

Espinas Armor Set

You may acquire Espinas’ armor set in either the male or female variations once you’ve captured it. Similar to the monster, Espinas’ armor is made of spikes and has a distinguishing red and green color scheme.

Male Hunter

Female Hunter

Palamute

Palico

Espinas Weapons

Similar to the armor set, Espinas drops components in MH Rise Sunbreak may be used to create a variety of weapons.