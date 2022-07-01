Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Aurora Somnacanth Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

In Monster Hunter Rise, Aurora Somnacanth is one of the Large Monsters. Haven’t heard of it? Aurora Somnacanth was included in the Sunbreak expansion of Monster Hunter Rise, and you’d definitely want to hunt it down.

Aurora Somnacanth is not a monster to be underestimated; therefore, you should consult this guide to learn how to defeat it effectively. This guide covers MH Rise Sunbreak Aurora Somnacanth location, its weaknesses, drop items, and strategies to take it down.

Where Can I Find Aurora Somnacanth in MH Rise Sunbreak?

In MH Rise, Aurora Somnacanth has three spawn locations, these locations include Frost Islands, Flooded Forest, and Lava Caverns. Out of these three locations, Aurora Somnacanth for the majority spawns at Frost Islands.

Aurora Somnacanth Weaknesses

In this section, we’ll list the weaknesses of the different body parts of Aurora Somnacanth in MHR. This will help you sort out the weakest body part of Aurora Somnacanth so you can capitalize on it to make the most damage.

Head

Cut: 55

Blunt: 65

Ammo: 45

Fire: 15

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Head Fin

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 45

Fire: 25

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Neck

Cut: 70

Blunt: 70

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 35

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 20

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Abdomen

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Back

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Hind Leg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Aurora Somnacanth Ailment Effectiveness

The list included in this section shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Aurora Somnacanth in MH Rise. The ratings are based on stars, the more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Aurora Somnacanth.

Poison – 1 Star

1 Star Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – 1 Star

1 Star Sleep – Immune

Immune Blast – 2 Star

2 Star Exhaust – 1 Star

1 Star Fireblight – 2 Star

2 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 1 Star

Aurora Somnacanth Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Aurora Somnacanth to give you a better idea of what you’ll be up against.

Abnormal Breath: A breath attack, that typically inflicts sleep. There are four different Abnormal Breath attacks:

Frontal Breath: A frontal breath attack that moves and deals damage directly in front.

A frontal breath attack that moves and deals damage directly in front. Sweeping Breath: A sweeping breath attack that deals damage in a large cone in front of it.

A sweeping breath attack that deals damage in a large cone in front of it. Mist Wave: A massive wave unleashed from Somnacanth’s body that inflicts damage to anyone caught in it.

A massive wave unleashed from Somnacanth’s body that inflicts damage to anyone caught in it. Sleep Clouds: Somnacanth swims around belly-up while releasing Sleep Clouds in its path.

Rush Attacks: Aurora Somnacath uses its body to launch one of two rushing physical attacks.

Rush Tackle: A quick frontal rush from a four-legged stance.

A quick frontal rush from a four-legged stance. Jumping Rash Tackle: Somnacanth drums its chest while standing before launching a jumping rush attack.

Swipe Attack: In this attack, Somnacanth swipes at enemies using either its large head fins or arms.

Shell Attack: The Somnacanth makes use of special shells to deal damage. There are two different shell attacks listed below

Yellow Shell Attack: When the shell breaks, it will flash anyone in front of it in a narrow cone. Indicated by its yellow color.

When the shell breaks, it will flash anyone in front of it in a narrow cone. Indicated by its yellow color. Red Shell Attack: When the shell breaks, a rock explodes in a small radius around Somnacanth. Indicated by its red color.

Flying Fins: This attack launches a widespread barrage of pointed scales from Somnacanth’s massive tail and directs them onto the enemies.

How to Defeat Aurora Somnacanth in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

This section will walk you through the strategy for defeating Aurora Somnacanth, so let’s get right to it.

Lure it to Land

When Somnacanth is belly-up in water, it can unleash devastating combos, causing havoc for hunters. To eliminate the use of this attack, it is recommended to lure Somnacanth to dry land.

In order to lure Somnacanth to land, you can rely on a Stinkmink or Wyvern Riding. This will give you a significant advantage upfront in the fight.

Energy Drinks and Nulberries

When you start your hunt for Aurora Somnacanth in MHR, it’s a good idea to invest in Sleep Resistance. As aforementioned, Somnacanth can inflict sleep with its breath, which can prove fatal.

To nullify the effects of this potent attack, it is recommended to have an ample supply of Energy Drinks and Nulberries.

Use of Sonic Bombs

The sleep attacks will cause you the most trouble in this fight! So, in order to tackle that problem, it is also a good idea to use Sonic Bombs or sonic attacks from the Hunting Horn, since they can interrupt the sleep attacks.

Not only that, after the use of Sonic Bombs, you’ll have a small opening to counter-attack, so make it count.

Position Yourself at its Back

Somnacanth every now and then stands on its tail either to unleash its tail slam or the devastating breath attacks. No matter the attack, this opens an opportunity for you to counter.

All you need is to position yourself at its back and it’ll do the trick. This will avoid the damage from the upcoming attacks as well as open the opportunity for counter-attacks. A Win-Win Scenario!

Aurora Somnacanth Item Drops

The following is a list of items dropped by Aurora Somnacanth, as well as their percentages.

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Auroracanth Icescale 42% (Body) 17% 16% (Head Fin), 20% (Arm), 96% (Tail) 21% 35%, 70% Auroracanth lcecortex 32% (Body) 32% — 33% — Auroracanth Fin 10% (Body) — 80% (Head Fin) 14% — Monster Slogbone 14% (Body) 9%[x2] — 10% — Cryo Sac — 14% — 19% — Large Wyvern Gem 2% (Body) 4% 4% (Head Fin), 4% (Tail) 3% 1% Auroracanth lceclaw — 24% 80%[x2] (Arm) — 14%, 30% Wyvern Tear — — — — 10% Large Wyvern Tear — — — — 40% Afflicted Claw 20% (Anomaly Quests) — 20% (Anomaly Quests) — —

Aurora Somnacanth Armor Set

When you take out Aurora Somnacanth, you’ll unlock the following Armor Set as a reward.